Wife wanted in husband’s murder still missing after 4 days, Oregon police say

A wife wanted in her husband’s murder has been missing from her Oregon home for four days – and Portland police are asking for the public’s help to locate the woman.

Analiesa Golde is wanted for second degree murder and “should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said. Golde may be driving a 2015 burnt orange Toyota 4Runner, authorities said.

Her husband, Phillip E. Pierce, 37, was found dead from a gunshot wound in his home on Friday, Jan. 26, after authorities were called for a wellness check around 8:45 a.m. that morning, police said. When they arrived, the home was locked and they had to force their way inside, police said.

Police have asked the public to call 911 if Golde is spotted.

Oregon has struggled with a wave of gun violence in recent years, according to data compiled by EveryStat, the statistics arm of gun-control advocacy organization EveryTown. From 2012 to 2021 gun homicide increased by 135% and in an average year 587 people die by gun violence.