Who's performing at the Grammys and how to watch

Los Angeles — This year’s Grammys will look different because of the coronavirus pandemic, including no live audience and a lot of precautions. Still, first-time host Trevor Noah promises a show full of surprises and live performances Sunday.

“There’s going to be stages that are intricately designed to be socially distanced but at the same time engaging with the people, so it’ll feel like you’re there at some sort of music-festival-meets-awards-show-meets-special-concert just for you at home,” “The Daily Show” host said.

How to watch the Grammys

The show will also pay tribute to live-music venues that the pandemic has greatly affected.

Employees from shuttered spots like the Troubadour in Los Angeles and the Apollo Theater in New York City will present awards for various categories throughout the night.

The list of this year’s live performers is a who’s who of music’s hottest acts, from Cardi B and BTS to Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion.

“People are gonna have really fun,” said Jhay Cortez, who’s performing with Bad Bunny. “I mean, it just reminds you of being in the club.”

As for who stands to take home the most trophies, it’s Beyoncé at the head of the pack with nine nominations, including two nods for record of the year.

Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa go into the ceremony with six nominations each.

“I’d probably be lying if I said it wasn’t scary to be like, OK, if I have to now come up with interesting TV performances where I have to sing from my kitchen … but it definitely makes you think outside the box,” Lipa said.

But this year’s nominations aren’t without controversy, most notably the lack of nods for The Weeknd, who was shut out entirely.

“I’m sorry, that’s the biggest snub in Grammy history,” said Jem Aswad, Variety magazine’s deputy music editor. “I don’t know what they were thinking.”

An unusual turn in an already unusual awards season.

Grammy performers

Bad Bunny

Black Pumas

Cardi B

BTS

Brandi Carlile

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Billie Eilish

Mickey Guyton

HAIM

Brittany Howard

Miranda Lambert

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Chris Martin

John Mayer

Megan Thee Stallion

Maren Morris

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Alex Sundby contributed to this report.