Who won Grammys for 2024? See the full winners list here

▶ Watch Video: Taylor Swift makes history at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift took home album of the year at the 2024 Grammy Awards for her album “Midnights,” giving her four wins in that category over her career, the most for any artist.

Swift also won best pop vocal album and surprised the audience during her acceptance speech by announcing she would be releasing her next album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” on April 19.

SZA had earned the most nominations of any artist this year with nine, including nods for album of the year, record of the year and song of the year. Although she had 15 Grammy nominations under her belt prior to this year’s selections, her sole win coming into Sunday was for best pop duo/group performance in 2022 for “Kiss Me More.” She quickly added more awards this year though, including a win for best R&B song early in the program.

The Grammy Awards were once again held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Comedian and former “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah returned to host the ceremony for the fourth time in a row.

Here are the 2024 Grammys winners and nominees:

Best pop solo performance

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” — Winner

Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”

Billie Eilish,”What Was I Made For?”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

Best música urbana album

Karol G, “Mañana Será Bonito” — Winner

Rauw Alejandro, “Saturno”

Tainy, “Data”

Best country album

Lainey Wilson, “Bell Bottom Country” — Winner

Kelsea Ballerini, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Brothers Osborne, “Brothers Osborne”

Zach Bryan, “Zach Bryan”

Tyler Childers, “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Best R&B song

SZA, “Snooze” — Winner

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Coco Jones, “ICU”

Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley, “Back to Love”

Halle, “Angel”

Best pop vocal album

Taylor Swift, “Midnights” — Winner

Kelly Clarkson, “chemistry”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo, “GUTS”

Ed Sheeran, “- (Subtract)”

Song of the year

“What Was I Made For?” (from the motion picture “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — Winner

“A&W” – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance the Night” (from “Barbie The Album”) – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“vampire” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

Best new artist

Victoria Monét — Winner

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

The War and Treaty

Record of the year

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus — Winner

“Worship” – Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius

“What Was I Made For?” [from the motion picture “Barbie”] – Billie Eilish

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

“vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill” – SZA

Album of the year

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift — Winner

“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste

“the record,” boygenius

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe

“GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo

“SOS,” SZA

More Grammy Awards

Several other awards were given out before the start of the show, including the new category, best pop dance recording, which went to Kylie Minogue for her track “Padam Padam.” The Beatles won best music video for “I’m Only Sleeping,” the group’s first Grammy since 1997.

In another first, Tyla won the Grammy for best African music performance in the first year of the category’s existence for her song “Water.”

SZA got her second career best pop duo/group performance award for “Ghost in the Machine,” along with Phoebe Bridgers, who also won best alternative music album with her band boygenius.

Killer Mike won all three awards he was nominated for: best rap song, best rap performance and best rap album. He was later seen in handcuffs being walked out of the ceremony by several police officers. The LAPD said Monday it was in connection with an altercation that happened elsewhere, and he was charged with a misdemeanor and released on zero bail.

Folk music legend Joni Mitchell, 80, won her 10th Grammy — best folk album for “Live at Newport” — and performed an emotional rendition of “Both Sides, Now.” It was her first performance ever at the Grammys and a rare appearance since her recovery from a 2015 brain aneurysm.

And while the Oscars are still a few weeks away, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” both took home awards Sunday for best compilation soundtrack for visual media and best score soundtrack for visual media, respectively. Song of the year and best song written for visual media also went to Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for their song “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.”

You can find the complete list of awards won earlier in the evening posted here.