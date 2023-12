Who voted to expel George Santos? Here’s how each House member voted

▶ Watch Video: Breaking down the George Santos expulsion vote and what happens next

Washington — House lawmakers voted to expel GOP Rep. George Santos from Congress on Friday, making him just the sixth member in U.S. history to be ousted by a vote of his colleagues.

The final vote count on the resolution to expel Santos was 311 to 114, far surpassing the two-thirds majority required under the Constitution to succeed.

Among Republicans, 105 members voted to kick him out, and 112 voted against doing so. Democrats were more united: 206 said he should be ousted, while just two voted against expulsion. (Eight members — three Democrats and five Republicans — did not vote, and two Democrats voted “present.”)

Santos’ tenure on Capitol Hill lasted less than a year and was tainted by scandals that resulted in a slew of federal charges and a damning Ethics Committee report that seemed to convince many of his Republican colleagues that he could no longer serve. Santos has pleaded not guilty to all charges and rebuffed calls for him to resign.

How many votes are needed to expel a member of Congress?

Article I, section 5 of the Constitution stipulates that the House and the Senate can expel members if two-thirds of the chamber support doing so.

That two-thirds threshold applies to those voting on any given day, not the total number of members, which can fluctuate if seats are left vacant by resignation or the death of a lawmaker. If all 435 House members had voted on Friday, the magic number for Santos’ expulsion would have been 290, but since eight members missed the vote, the threshold was 285. (The resolution would have passed easily either way.)

Here is the breakdown of the vote on the Santos expulsion resolution, formally known as House Resolution 878, according to the tally kept by the House clerk:

Who voted to expel George Santos from the House?

Republicans 🔴 Democrats 🔵 Aderholt, Alabama Adams, North Carolina Allen, Georgia Aguilar, California Amodei, Nevada Allred, Texas Armstrong, North Dakota Amo, Rhode Island Bacon, Nebraska Auchincloss, Massachusetts Balderson, Ohio Balint, Vermont Barr, Kentucky Barragán, California Bentz, Oregon Beatty, Ohio Bergman, Michigan Bera, California Bice, Oklahoma Beyer, Virginia Buck, Colorado Bishop, Georgia Bucshon, Indiana Blumenauer, Oregon Burgess, Texas Blunt Rochester, Delaware Calvert, California Bonamici, Oregon Carey, Ohio Bowman, New York Carter, Georgia Boyle, Pennsylvania Chavez-DeRemer, Oregon Brown, Ohio Ciscomani, Arizona Brownley, California Cole, Oklahoma Budzinski, Illinois Comer, Kentucky Bush, Missouri Crenshaw, Texas Caraveo, Colorado Curtis, Utah Carbajal, California D’Esposito, New York Cárdenas, California De La Cruz, Texas Carson, Indiana Diaz-Balart, Florida Carter, Louisiana Duarte, California Cartwright, Pennsylvania Dunn, Florida Casar, Texas Edwards, North Carolina Case, Hawaii Ellzey, Texas Casten, Illinois Estes, Kansas Castor, Florida Feenstra, Iowa Castro, Texas Ferguson, Georgia Cherfilus-McCormick, Florida Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania Chu, California Flood, Nebraska Clark, Massachusetts Foxx, North Carolina Clarke, New York Scott Franklin, Florida Cleaver, Missouri Garbarino, New York Clyburn, South Carolina Garcia, Mike, California Cohen, Tennessee Gimenez, Florida Connolly, Virginia Gonzales, Tony, Texas Correa, California Granger, Texas Costa, California Graves, Louisiana Courtney, Connecticut Green, Tennessee Craig, Minnesota Grothman, Wisconsin Crockett, Texas Guest, Mississippi Crow, Colorado Guthrie, Kentucky Cuellar, Texas Hinson, Iowa Davids, Kansas Houchin, Indiana Davis, Illinois Hudson, North Carolina Davis, North Carolina James, Michigan Dean, Pennsylvania Johnson, South Dakota DeGette, Colorado Joyce, Ohio DeLauro, Connecticut Joyce, Pennsylvania DelBene, Washington Kean, New Jersey Deluzio, Pennsylvania Kiggans, Virginia DeSaulnier, California Kiley, California Dingell, Michigan Kim, California Doggett, Texas LaHood, Illinois Escobar, Texas LaLota, New York Eshoo, California Langworthy, New York Espaillat, New York Latta, Ohio Evans, Pennsylvania LaTurner, Kansas Fletcher, Texas Lawler, New York Foster, Illinois Letlow, Louisiana Foushee, North Carolina Lucas, Oklahoma Lois Frankel, Florida Malliotakis, New York Frost, Florida Maloy, Utah Gallego, Arizona Mann, Kansas Garamendi, California McClain, Michigan García, Illinois Meuser, Pennsylvania Garcia, Texas Miller, Ohio Robert Garcia, California Miller-Meeks, Iowa Golden, Maine Molinaro, New York Goldman, New York Moore, Utah Gomez, California Moran, Texas Gonzalez, Vicente, Texas Murphy, North Carolina Gottheimer, New Jersey Newhouse, Washington Grijalva, Arizona Nunn, Iowa Harder, California Obernolte, California Hayes, Connecticut Owens, Utah Higgins, New York Pence, Indiana Himes, Connecticut Pfluger, Texas Horsford, Nevada Rogers, Kentucky Houlahan, Pennsylvania Rose, Tennessee Hoyer, Maryland Rouzer, North Carolina Hoyle, Oregon Rutherford, Florida Huffman, California Schweikert, Arizona Ivey, Maryland Austin Scott, Georgia Jackson, North Carolina Simpson, Idaho Jacobs, California Smith, New Jersey Jayapal, Washington Smucker, Pennsylvania Jeffries, New York Stauber, Minnesota Johnson, Georgia Steel, California Kamlager-Dove, California Steil, Wisconsin Kaptur, Ohio Thompson, Pennsylvania Keating, Massachusetts Valadao, California Kelly, Illinois Van Drew, New Jersey Khanna, California Wagner, Missouri Kildee, Michigan Webster, Florida Kilmer, Washington Wenstrup, Ohio Kim, New Jersey Westerman, Arkansas Krishnamoorthi, Illinois Williams, New York Kuster, New Hampshire Womack, Arkansas Landsman, Ohio Yakym, Indiana Larsen, Washington Zinke, Montana Larson, Connecticut Lee, California Lee, Nevada Lee, Pennsylvania Leger Fernandez, New Mexico Levin, California Lieu, California Lofgren, California Lynch, Massachusetts Magaziner, Rhode Island Manning, North Carolina Matsui, California McBath, Georgia McClellan, Virginia McCollum, Minnesota McGarvey, Kentucky McGovern, Massachusetts Meeks, New York Menendez, New Jersey Meng, New York Mfume, Maryland Moore, Wisconsin Morelle, New York Moskowitz, Florida Moulton, Massachusetts Mrvan, Indiana Mullin, California Nadler, New York Napolitano, California Neal, Massachusetts Neguse, Colorado Nickel, North Carolina Norcross, New Jersey Omar, Minnesota Pallone, New Jersey Panetta, California Pappas, New Hampshire Pascrell, New Jersey Payne, New Jersey Pelosi, California Peltola, Alaska Perez, Washington Peters, California Pettersen, Colorado Pingree, Maine Pocan, Wisconsin Porter, California Pressley, Massachusetts Quigley, Illinois Ramirez, Illinois Raskin, Maryland Ross, North Carolina Ruiz, California Ruppersberger, Maryland Ryan, New York Salinas, Oregon Sánchez, California Sarbanes, Maryland Scanlon, Pennsylvania Schakowsky, Illinois Schiff, California Schneider, Illinois Scholten, Michigan Schrier, Washington David Scott, Georgia Sewell, Alabama Sherman, California Sherrill, New Jersey Slotkin, Michigan Smith, Washington Sorensen, Illinois Soto, Florida Spanberger, Virginia Stansbury, New Mexico Stanton, Arizona Stevens, Michigan Strickland, Washington Swalwell, California Sykes, Ohio Takano, California Thanedar, Michigan Thompson, California Thompson, Mississippi Titus, Nevada Tlaib, Michigan Tokuda, Hawaii Tonko, New York Torres, California Torres, New York Trahan, Massachusetts Trone, Maryland Underwood, Illinois Vargas, California Vasquez, New Mexico Veasey, Texas Velázquez, New York Wasserman Schultz, Florida Waters, California Watson Coleman, New Jersey Wexton, Virginia Wild, Pennsylvania Wilson, Florida

Who voted to keep Santos in the House?

Republicans 🔴 Democrats 🔵 Alford, Missouri Scott, Virginia Arrington, Texas Williams, Georgia Babin, Texas Baird, Indiana Banks, Indiana Bean, Florida Biggs, Arizona Bilirakis, Florida Bishop, North Carolina Boebert, Colorado Bost, Illinois Brecheen, Oklahoma Buchanan, Florida Burchett, Tennessee Burlison, Missouri Cammack, Florida Carl, Alabama Carter, Texas Cline, Virginia Cloud, Texas Clyde, Georgia Collins, Georgia Crane, Arizona Davidson, Ohio DesJarlais, Tennessee Donalds, Florida Duncan, South Carolina Emmer, Minnesota Ezell, Mississippi Fallon, Texas Finstad, Minnesota Fischbach, Minnesota Fitzgerald, Wisconsin Fleischmann, Tennessee Fry, South Carolina Fulcher, Idaho Gaetz, Florida Gallagher, Wisconsin Good, Virginia Gooden, Texas Gosar, Arizona Graves, Missouri Greene, Georgia Griffith, Virginia Hageman, Wyoming Harris, Maryland Harshbarger, Tennessee Hern, Oklahoma Higgins, Louisiana Hill, Arkansas Huizenga, Michigan Hunt, Texas Issa, California Jackson, Texas Johnson, Louisiana Jordan, Ohio Kelly, Mississippi Kustoff, Tennessee LaMalfa, California Lamborn, Colorado Lee, Florida Lesko, Arizona Loudermilk, Georgia Luetkemeyer, Missouri Luna, Florida Luttrell, Texas Mace, South Carolina Massie, Kentucky Mast, Florida McCaul, Texas McClintock, California McCormick, Georgia McHenry, North Carolina Miller, Illinois Miller, West Virginia Mills, Florida Moolenaar, Michigan Mooney, West Virginia Moore, Alabama Nehls, Texas Norman, South Carolina Ogles, Tennessee Palmer, Alabama Perry, Pennsylvania Posey, Florida Reschenthaler, Pennsylvania Rogers, Alabama Rosendale, Montana Roy, Texas Salazar, Florida Santos, New York Scalise, Louisiana Self, Texas Sessions, Texas Smith, Missouri Smith, Nebraska Spartz, Indiana Stefanik, New York Steube, Florida Strong, Alabama Tenney, New York Tiffany, Wisconsin Timmons, South Carolina Turner, Ohio Van Duyne, Texas Van Orden, Wisconsin Walberg, Michigan Waltz, Florida Weber, Texas Williams, Texas Wilson, South Carolina Wittman, Virginia

Who voted “present”?

Democrats 🔵 Al Green, Texas Jackson, Illinois

Who didn’t vote?