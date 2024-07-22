Who could replace Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee?

▶ Watch Video: Democratic Party leadership not yet endorsing Kamala Harris as other lawmakers voice support

Washington — The top of the Democratic ticket is up for grabs after President Biden rocked the political world by announcing Sunday he is dropping out of the 2024 race.

Shortly after the announcement, Mr. Biden backed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination, while senior members of the Democratic National Committee were holding an emergency meeting Sunday night.

Even though Mr. Biden has thrown his support behind Harris — calling her selection as vice president “the best decision I’ve made,” and offering “my full support and endorsement” — he does not have the power to choose his replacement. Democratic Party delegates will have to consolidate behind a new nominee.

In addition to Harris, there are a number of politicians viewed as possible contenders. None have said they’re seeking the nomination, and several, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, quickly endorsed Harris. Another prominent Democrat, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, made a point of saying, “my job in this election will remain the same” before she endorsed Harris on Monday.

DNC chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement on Sunday that “in the coming days, the Party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November. This process will be governed by established rules and procedures of the Party. Our delegates are prepared to take seriously their responsibility in swiftly delivering a candidate to the American people.”

DNC executive committee member Alan Clendenin of Florida told CBS News on Sunday that he expects a “supermajority” of delegates to coalesce around Harris in the coming days.

“The delegates at the convention are the ones who place our candidate on the ballot,” Clendenin said. “If Biden was still on the ticket, that was going to be process.”

Here is a look at some possible contenders for the Democratic nomination. Many of these lawmakers could also be considered front-runners to become the nominee for vice president.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris, 59, the sitting vice president, has already received a number of endorsements in the wake of Mr. Biden’s decision to step aside, and for many, she’s the natural choice. She’s the first female vice president and first vice president of color, and it would be politically difficult for the Democratic Party to deny her the nomination, but she must still win the support of the Democratic delegates.

Like Mr. Biden, Harris has been struggling in polling in the battleground states. CBS News polling recently found that GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris in a hypothetical matchup. There are at best marginal differences in how she and Mr. Biden currently run among demographic groups, such as younger voters and voters of color.

Harris issued a statement saying she is “honored” to have Mr. Biden’s endorsement and that her “intention is to earn and win this nomination.”

She said she’d continue to travel the country in the coming weeks and would do everything she could to unite the party and the nation to defeat Trump.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia

A close political aide to Sen. Joe Manchin told CBS News on Sunday that the senator was “considering” a presidential bid given the latest developments and the outreach from donors urging him to launch a campaign. Some Democratic donors and officials are reaching out to Manchin to consider standing for the presidential nomination, according to two people familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to discuss private deliberations.

But in an interview Monday on “CBS Mornings,” Manchin said he will not enter the race.

“I am not going to be a candidate for president,” Manchin said. He said he would like to see a competitive process to choose the nominee.

“I think a lot of people would like to see a mini primary,” Manchin said. “That’s the process — find out if you have the strongest candidate, whether it could be Kamala or whoever else.”

Earlier Sunday, before Mr. Biden’s announcement, Manchin said in an interview on “Face the Nation” that the party had a deep bench and it was time for “a new generation” to have “a chance to rise.”

Manchin, who is 76, left the Democratic Party to become an independent in May, but continues to caucus with the Democrats in the Senate.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California

Newsom, the governor of the nation’s most populous state, has developed a national profile and often positions himself as the Democratic Party’s liberal fighter. Newsom, 56, faced off with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a debate in December, when DeSantis was still seeking the Republican nomination, in a matchup that was billed as a proxy debate over two visions for the country.

But Newsom has repeatedly indicated that he had “sub-zero” interest in entering the contest, and on Sunday he issued a statement endorsing Harris.

After Mr. Biden’s announcement, Newsom posted a statement praising Mr. Biden’s leadership and calling him a “history-making president.”

“He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents,” Newsom said.

Later Sunday, Newsom posted a statement in support of Harris. “Tough. Fearless. Tenacious. With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, @KamalaHarris,” Newsom wrote.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan

Whitmer’s name has been widely discussed as a possible replacement since the president’s debate, but she said soon after Mr. Biden announced his exit that “my job in this election will remain the same.”

She’s a popular governor who won reelection by double digits in 2022, while helping to secure a Democratic trifecta in the state, and she’s become a leading voice in the party. Whitmer emphasized abortion rights in her reelection effort, and has pushed Mr. Biden to lean more strongly into the issue this year.

Whitmer issued a statement Monday endorsing Harris, and announced she would co-chair the vice president’s campaign.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois

Longtime Democrat J.B. Pritzker, 59, has been Illinois governor since 2019 and is now in his second term. He’s been a strong voice on issues like gun control and reproductive rights. Pritzker is also a billionaire scion of the family that owns the Hyatt hotel chain. His ability to self-fund a last-minute campaign could make him an appealing choice for the party. Like Newsom, his liberal policies in the deep-blue state could be seen as liability for voters during the general election.

Pritzker also offered his endorsement of Harris on Monday.

Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky

Beshear, 46, enjoys rare popularity as a Democrat in a red state. He came out in support of Harris on Monday.

“I’m excited to fully endorse Vice President Harris,” Beshear said on MSNBC. “The vice president is smart and strong, which will make her a good president.”

The son of former Gov. Steve Beshear, he overcame GOP dominance in the state last year to win reelection. He’s successfully distanced himself from mainstream Democrats, building a political brand that could make him more broadly acceptable than other in Democrats in a general election.

Beshear said after the debate that he would continue to support the president “so long as he continues to be in the race.”

Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland

Moore is another rising star in the party, and his national profile rose in recent months as he led Maryland’s response to the Baltimore bridge collapse. The 45-year-old, who’s the youngest Democratic governor in the country and the only Black governor, has been a surrogate for the president’s reelection, campaigning around the country.

Moore said earlier that he would continue to support the president and “will not” seek the Democratic nomination this year should the president leave the race. He endorsed Harris on Monday after having what he described as “lengthy” conversations with both the president and vice president.

“Vice President Harris has the experience, record, vision, and wisdom to unify the country,” Moore said in a statement. “President Biden selected her to serve by his side because he knew she could lead the nation. She will have the unique ability to energize the Democratic Party base and mobilize a unique coalition, and we must rally around her and elect her to serve as the next president of the United States.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Klobuchar, 64, who ran against Biden and Harris in the 2020 primaries, has been mentioned as a potential candidate who could find a similar base of support as Mr. Biden, but she told CBS News on Sunday that she is endorsing Harris for the 2024 nomination.

She called Harris “an incredibly strong leader who will bring to this office, and to this campaign, the receipts,” Klobuchar said. “She, along with President Biden, got our nation through this pandemic, we’ve seen record job increases. She is someone that knows the work, knows the job. And I also know her as a good person.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg, 42, has already been vetted on the national stage, after running for president in 2020. The Indiana native has proven he can speak to both Democrats and Republicans — he’s one of the few Biden administration officials who appears on Fox News. Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, have twins who turn 3 in August.

On Sunday evening, Buttigieg posted on X, “I will do all that I can to help elect @KamalaHarris the next President of the United States.” He called her the right person to “take up the torch.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania

Shapiro, 51, gained national attention for besting a far-right opponent in the state’s 2022 governor’s race, allowing Democrats to hold on to the governor’s mansion in a key battleground state. Since then, he has navigated a divided government in the state legislature.

Following Mr. Biden’s announcement, Shapiro issued a statement endorsing Harris for the nomination.

“Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support and she will continue the work of generations of Americans who came before us to perfect our union, protect our democracy, and advance real freedom. She has served the country honorably as Vice President and she is ready to be President,” he wrote.

Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia

The senator from Georgia and pastor, 54, won two close races in the Peach State, cementing the Democratic majority in the Senate and becoming a darling of the party in the process.

Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado

Polis, 49, has served as Colorado’s governor since 2019 and is among the nation’s most popular governors. He represented the state’s 2nd District in Congress for a decade and also served on the Colorado Board of Education.

He took the helm of the National Governors Association in July.

Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina

Cooper has been North Carolina’s governor since 2017 and is currently serving his second term. He practiced law for nearly two decades and was also in the state House and state Senate before he was elected attorney general in 2000.

Cooper, 67, was North Carolina’s chief law enforcement officer for four terms.

Howard Dean, former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told CNN that he could see Cooper as a running mate for Harris if she were to become the party’s presidential nominee. Such a pairing could help Democrats win the Tar Heel state in November, he predicted.

Cooper was campaigning with Harris this weekend, and he threw his support behind Harris on Sunday night.

“Kamala Harris should be the next President,” Cooper posted on social media. “I’ve known @VP going back to our days as AGs, and she has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country thoughtfully and with integrity. I look forward to campaigning for her as we work to win NC up and down the ticket.”

–Robert Costa, Ed O’Keefe and Margaret Brennan contributed reporting.