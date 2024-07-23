Who could Kamala Harris pick as her VP? Here are 10 potential running mates

▶ Watch Video: Possible Harris VP picks endorse her 2024 bid

Washington — Speculation has been building about who Kamala Harris will choose as her running mate — a decision she’ll have to make soon as the Democratic National Convention nears.

The vice president is looking at a deep bench ahead of the party’s nominating convention in Chicago next month. Many were considered to be potential presidential candidates this year if President Biden had chosen earlier not to run for reelection. He announced Sunday he was withdrawing from the race and endorsing Harris.

Here’s a look at the potential vice presidential candidates:

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly, a 60-year-old senator from Arizona, brings the advantage of representing a key battleground state.

The former NASA astronaut and Navy combat pilot rose to prominence after his wife, then-Rep. Gabby Giffords, was shot while meeting with constituents in 2011. The pair became advocates for gun safety.

Kelly became the first Democrat to hold the seat since 1962, winning a special election against Republican incumbent Sen. Martha McSally in 2020 to fill the remainder of the late Sen. John McCain’s term. Kelly won reelection in 2022.

Kelly, a moderate Democrat, could give Harris a boost with key voters in the historically red border state.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a campaign rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 6, 2022. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Josh Shapiro has served as governor of Pennsylvania since 2023 after beating a far-right opponent. The victory allowed Democrats to hang on to the governor’s mansion in another key battleground state.

The 51-year-old served as the state’s attorney general, county commissioner and state representative before becoming governor.

Shapiro has outperformed Democratic presidential nominees Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton in the state in recent elections. His selection could increase Democrats’ odds of winning the state — which has 19 Electoral College votes, the largest allocation among battleground states — and the White House.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear attends a meeting between President Biden and governors from around country at the White House on Feb. 10, 2023. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has charmed voters in a solidly red state, easily winning a second term last year after distancing himself from the national party.

First elected in 2019, he made abortion access a focus of his campaign and has been praised for his leadership through deadly tornadoes and other severe weather incidents.

The 46-year-old son of former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear was elected state attorney general in 2015.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan delivers remarks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit on May 4, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is becoming a leading voice in the Democratic Party, won reelection in the battleground state by double digits in 2022.

Whitmer, 52, has served as governor since 2019. Before that, she was a state representative and state senator. She emphasized abortion rights in her reelection effort and encouraged Democrats to make reproductive rights a focal point ahead of the November elections.

If selected by Harris, the duo would be the first major-party all-female ticket.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois during the International Economic Forum Of The Americas Conference of Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on June 12, 2024. Graham Hughes/Bloomberg via Getty Images

J.B. Pritzker, 59, has been the governor of Illinois since 2019.

He’s hasn’t shied away from attacking former President Donald Trump and has been a strong voice on issues like gun control and reproductive rights, signing related measures into law in recent years.

He does not hail from a battleground state, but as a billionaire member of the family that owns the Hyatt hotel chain, he could help fund the campaign.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters in the spin room after the debate between President Biden and former President Donald Trump on June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Gavin Newsom, the 56-year-old governor of California, has been frequently mentioned as a future presidential candidate and has been a prominent progressive surrogate for Mr. Biden.

He served as San Francisco’s mayor when Harris was the city’s district attorney. After, he became the lieutenant governor of California before winning the top job.

Newsom’s national name recognition could be useful in the race, but a Harris-Newsom ticket would run into an impediment raised by the 12th Amendment, which says electors in a state can’t vote for a president and vice president who are residents of the same state.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore attends a campaign event on June 7, 2024, in Landover, Maryland. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Wes Moore became Maryland’s first Black governor in 2023. At 45, the rising star is the youngest Democratic governor in the country. He is also the country’s lone Black governor.

The Army combat veteran and Rhodes Scholar has been a Biden campaign surrogate, making stops in places like Wisconsin to court Black voters.

Moore was catapulted into the national spotlight earlier this year as he led Maryland’s response to the Baltimore bridge collapse.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at a news conference in Long Beach, California on July 18, 2024. Tim Rue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg, 42. the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, bested a crowded field of prominent Democratic rivals to win the Iowa caucuses in 2020 when he ran for president. But the first openly gay major presidential candidate struggled to gain the support of Black voters and ultimately endorsed Mr. Biden, who later appointed Buttigieg as his transportation secretary.

The former Navy intelligence officer and Rhodes Scholar is one of the few Biden administration officials who appears for interviews on Fox News.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper waves as he walks on stage before President Biden arrives at a campaign rally on June 28, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. ALLISON JOYCE / Getty Images

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been in the position since 2017 and cannot run again due to term limits. He won both of his races for governor the same years that Trump won North Carolina. In his 2016 race, he beat Republican incumbent Pat McCrory, making him the first candidate to defeat a sitting governor in the state’s history.

Cooper, 67, previously served as North Carolina’s attorney general and was also a state representative and state senator.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a Biden-Harris campaign and DNC news conference on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jim Vondruska / Getty Images

Tim Walz, the two-term governor of Minnesota, has predicted the presidential election results will be close in his upper Midwest state.

He has led the state through progressive policy wins in recent years, including enacting abortion protections, legalizing recreational marijuana and providing free school meals to all kids.

Walz, a former school teacher, previously served six terms as a member of the U.S. House. As the chair of the Democratic Governors Association, he is helping fundraise and campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidates.