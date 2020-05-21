Whitmer Seeks Federal Aid in Midland County Flood
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Midland High School, Wed. May 20, 2020
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has requested federal aid following the flooding in Midland County.
Over a two day period, rainfall up to seven inches in some areas swelled the banks of the Tittabawassee River, eventually leading to the failure of the Edenville Dam and compromising the Sanford Dam. The resulting floodwaters have destroyed property throughout much of the county.
Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday, May 19, though she says local and state resources are insufficient to respond to the situation. Aid the state is requesting includes but is not limited to debris removal, mobile bridges to ensure access for emergency response vehicles and equipment to flooded areas, emergency medical responders from the National Guard, and technical assistance and sandbags from the US Army Corps of Engineers.