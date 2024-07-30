Whitmer says she’s “not a part of the vetting” for Harris’ VP pick

▶ Watch Video: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expects Harris to pick a vice president within a week

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Monday that she’s “not a part of the vetting” process for Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, despite swirling speculation about her future on the ticket.

“I have communicated with everyone, including the people of Michigan, that I’m going to stay as governor until the end of my term at the end of 2026,” Whitmer said Monday on “CBS Mornings.”

Whitmer’s name had circulated as a possible replacement at the top of the ticket before President Biden exited the race and endorsed Harris last week. But Whitmer has made clear since Mr. Biden’s announcement that her role in the election will remain the same. And she’s worked to quell speculation that she could be tapped as Harris’ running mate, despite reporting that she’s on the list of about a dozen individuals being vetted as possible picks.

The 52-year-old governor won reelection by double digits in 2022, while helping to secure a Democratic trifecta in the state, and she’s become a leading voice in the party in the process. She urged that Harris has “a great group of people from whom she’s going to pick her running mate,” adding that she knows she can be the best ally on the ground in Michigan as a campaign co-chair. She said she expects Harris will make her pick “in the next six, seven days.”

But when asked about claims that Harris needs to select a man as her running mate, Whitmer said she doesn’t agree, noting that all of the chief executives in Michigan’s government are women.

“Every one of us was told there may be too many women on the ticket,” Whitmer said. “Baloney. We’ve proved that wrong in the swingingest of swing states.”

Whitmer predicted that Harris will make the decision on her running mate in the next week or so, as the party prepares for the virtual roll call vote to select the nominee ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

Whitmer said she expects a “convention of happy warriors” next month when her party gathers for the convention, following a surge of energy after Harris vaulted to the top of the ticket.

“We are seeing on the ground a lot of enthusiasm and excitement,” Whitmer said. “People are wanting to be a part of this moment and see the opportunity.”

The Michigan governor is a co-chair of Harrris’ campaign, and Whitmer said that with a new standard bearer, the focus for the party is in part going to be on preparing for the convention. The DNC is where, Whitmer said, “we can show people across the country that a Harris administration means your life’s gonna get better.”

“She knows how to solve problems and get things done, and that’s really I think gonna be very evident after convention,” Whitmer said. She said she expects a “broader communications strategy” to follow in the absence of a national television ad campaign so far.

The campaign has touted serious momentum in the week since Harris entered the race. On Sunday, the campaign said it brought in $200 million during the week, along with bringing 170,000 new volunteers onboard.

Although there is this new energy, the election still remains “high stakes” for the party, Whitmer said, noting that it will be a close race and likely go “down to the wire.” But she said Democrats also “see one another, we uplift one another and we can find the joy in doing the work and helping people,” calling the dynamic “the stark choice is in front of us.”