Whitmer Requesting Donations of Needed Medical Supplies
source: Joann Fabrics/buttoncounter.com
Michigan’s governor is calling on state residents to donate what medical supplies they can to area hospitals and other health care providers.
Several hospitals are facing shortages of personal protective equipment like face masks and hand sanitizer as cases of the coronavirus increase daily. Gretchen Whitmer says many medical professionals are forced to reuse items like face masks, increasing the risk of spreading the disease even further.
Donations of essential items will be used to meet the most pressing needs during the pandemic. Items most needed at this time are hospital gowns, ventilators, hand and wipe sanitizer, disposable gloves and surgical masks, N95 and N100 masks and no-touch thermometers.
Donations can be directed to the Michigan Community Service Commission at COVID19donations@michigan.gov or by calling (517) 335-4295.