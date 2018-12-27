Whitmer Names Cabinet Members to Serve During Her Term

Michigan Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer has announced a number of key department heads for several state agencies. The cabinet members will be focused in infrastructure, environment, public safety and consumer protections, among others. She calls each of the members experts in their fields who will “bring fresh and diverse perspectives to the Cabinet.” The members will head the Michigan State Police, Department of Corrections, Department of Insurance and Financial Services, Department of Agricultural and Rural Development, the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

A short biography of each of the new cabinet members can be found here.