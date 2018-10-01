Whiting Forest Canopy Walk Opens This Weekend

The Whiting Forest of Dow Gardens in Midland reopens Sunday, October 7 with a brand new canopy walk.

The 1,400 foot long walkway boasts three arms and is the longest in the country. It rises up to 40 feet above the forest floor and features the hard walkway, pods for playing, a rope bridge, a glass floor orchard overlook and a pond overlook. The entire structure is ADA accessible. The 54 acre property also has a free range playground, a cafe and a visitor’s center. The roughly $20 million project was made possible as a gift from the Dow Foundation.

Macauley “Mike” Whiting, great-grandson of Herbert and Grace Dow and president of the Dow Foundation, grew up on the property. He says the canopy walk offers a fresh look at the forest.

“It’s a different perspective to be on the canopy walk. You’re up in the middle of the trees. As opposed to looking up at them, you’re down at the ground and through the trees, and it’s just a very different way of looking at things.”

39 contractors put in tens of thousand of hours into construction, all while making as small of an ecological impact as possible. Only six healthy trees were cut down during the entire process, and even the forest floor was covered to prevent the soil from being torn up by vehicle and foot traffic.

Whiting Forest Program Manager Kyle Bagnall says construction was meticulous to protect the forest.

“The local contractors were very cognizant of keeping the forest healthy… very careful attention to detail, as far as that goes, to highlight the forest as our main exhibit.”

Getting people out into nature is the goal of the walkway and play area. Metcalfe Architecture & Design of Philadelphia was hired for the design. The company has experience in unique designs with an emphasis on having people engage with one another and their surroundings.

Alan Metcalfe says people spend too much time indoors, staring at a screen.

“The goal and purpose here is to make people excited about being outdoors… to make them learn because of perceived negative experiences like, ‘I’m scared, I stubbed my toe, there’s bugs out here.’ Big deal! That’s life and that’s what we should be having people learn.”

Where the play area is concerned, children from toddlers on up will have the opportunity to run free in a safe environment as parents can watch them from the sidelines, enjoying coffee or a snack from the nearby cafe. Whiting’s wife Sara says safety is the name of the game.

“You’ve got one entrance and exit point, so that’s one thing. This play surface is very thick and especially under all the… fall zones, you’ve got a really thick surface for that. And the separation of the toddlers versus the older… how often can we let little two-year-olds or one-and-a-half-year-olds run free outside. Well, here you can.”

Hours of operation start at 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day this fall. The canopy walk and play area are open year round.