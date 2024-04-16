Whitey Herzog, Hall Of Fame Manager Who Led St. Louis Cardinals To 3 Pennants, Dies At 92

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog lets umpire John Shulock, right, know how he feels about Shulock's call on the tag attempt on Kansas City Royals Jim Sundberg by Cardinals catcher Tom Nieto, second from left, in the second inning of Game 5 of the World Series in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 24, 1985. Shulock had ruled Sundberg safe on the play. The Cardinal player at far left is unidentified.Herzog, the gruff and ingenious Hall of Fame manager who guided the St. Louis Cardinals to three pennants and a World Series title in the 1980s and perfected an intricate, nail-biting strategy known as "Whiteyball," has died. He was 92. Cardinals spokesman Brian Bartow said Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the team had been informed of his death by Herzog's family. (AP Photo/Peter Southwick, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Whitey Herzog, the gruff and ingenious Hall of Fame manager who guided the St. Louis Cardinals to three pennants and a World Series title and perfected an intricate, nail-biting strategy known as “Whiteyball,” has died.

Herzog, affectionately nicknamed “The White Rat,” was a manager for 18 seasons, compiling an overall record of 1,281 wins and 1,125 losses.

He was named Manager of the Year in 1985. Under Herzog, the Cardinals won pennants in 1982, 1985 and 1987 and won the World Series in 1982, when they edged the Milwaukee Brewers in seven games.

He was 92.