White supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes kicked out of CPAC

White supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes was kicked out of this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday after he tried to attend the annual GOP gathering.

Fuentes was spotted inside the conference site Thursday morning, and was removed, according to a CPAC spokesperson. The spokesperson added that Fuentes’ views “are not consistent with the mission of CPAC.”

“I just got kicked out of CPAC,” Fuentes wrote on his Telegram channel, before referring to himself as the “Most Cancelled Man in America.”

In 2022, Fuentes held a competing conference (the America First Political Action Conference) at the same time as CPAC in Orlando. GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia attended and spoke at his conference, which was condemned by the Republican National Committee.

Fuentes, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, is considered to be the leader of the “groyper” movement, a group of conservatives who are opposed to liberal values, LGBTQ+ rights, and believe that shifting racial and cultural demographics in the U.S. must be stopped. Fuentes was also a leading figure in the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, and the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6.

In November, Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, had dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about,” Trump said in a statement at the time.