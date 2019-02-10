White Mold Management in Dry Beans and Soybeans

Wednesday, March 6th at the Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center, 3775 South Reese Road, Frankenmuth, MI 48734.

Upcoming program will highlight new information about managing white mold in dry beans and soybeans

White mold can be a serious disease in both dry beans and soybeans in Michigan and managing it effectively and economically is challenging. Because of this, the Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee, the Michigan Bean Commission and Michigan State University Extension are cooperating to hold an educational meeting to help soybean producers in the Saginaw Valley and Thumb areas gain a better understanding of white mold and how to manage it in dry beans and soybeans. The program will be held on Wednesday, March 6th at the Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center, 3775 South Reese Road, Frankenmuth, MI 48734. It will begin with registration at 8:45 a.m. and end with a complimentary lunch at 12:00 p.m.

Dr. Michael Wunsch, plant pathologist from North Dakota State University, has conducted extensive and comprehensive research on managing white mold at the Carrington Research Center. He will share his research results and recommendations for managing white mold in dry beans and soybeans and answer questions from participants. The following topics will be covered:

Optimizing fungicide application timing in soybeans and dry beans

Impact of spray droplet size on fungicide performance in soybeans and dry beans

Using drop nozzles to improve fungicide performance in soybeans and kidney beans

Returns to one versus two fungicide applications, with an emphasis on soybeans

Management of white mold using susceptible and partially resistant soybean varieties

Optimizing soybean and dry bean row spacing and seeding rate for maximum agronomic performance under white mold pressure

Participants will earn two pesticide recertification credits.

The Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee and the Michigan Bean Commission are covering all costs so there is no charge for the program. However, pre-registration is requested to ensure an accurate count for lunch and educational materials. To register by phone, please call the Tuscola MSU Extension office at 989-672-3870 before noon on Wednesday, February 27th. To register online, please go to: http://events.anr.msu.edu/whitemold/.