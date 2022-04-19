White House hosts first Easter Egg Roll since 2019

The White House is hosting the first Easter Egg Roll since 2019, after the pandemic snarled plans for the annual event in 2020 and 2021.

President Biden and the first lady briefly addressed the crowd, kicked off egg roll races and took selfies on the South Lawn.

US President Joe Biden, alongside First Lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny (R), speaks about the Easter holiday and the traditional White House Easter Egg roll, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 18, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden take part in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on April 18, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden, a longtime teacher, dubbed this year’s theme “EGGucation,” featuring a reading nook, talent show and schoolhouse activity area on top of the usual egg roll and egg hunt. At the reading nook, the president joked he wasn’t allowed to read, but the first lady handed over the book “Brown Bear Brown Bear,” and he read the first page.

Then the first couple listened along with the children as “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon read.

Jimmy Fallon reads his book to children as US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden listen during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on April 18, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“The president and I are so excited that you are here,” the first lady said from the White House balcony. “As your first lady and as a teacher, I’ve seen again and again that learning doesn’t only happen in a classroom. There are so many fun opportunities to learn around us every day. And that’s especially true here at the White House. For generations, presidents and first ladies and kids just like you celebrated the Easter Egg Roll together, racing and making crafts, reading books and of course, meeting the Easter bunny.”

“To all of you, have fun today!” Mr. Biden added. “Welcome to the White House. Welcome to your house. Welcome to the South Lawn.”

The White House estimated 30,000 people would attend the event held on the South Lawn throughout the day, although rain throughout the day could dissuade some visitors. According to the White House, military families and the crew members and families from the USS Delaware, the U.S. Naval Submarine sponsored by the first lady, planned to attend. Tickets were distributed to the general public through an online public lottery.

The White House Easter Egg Roll has been tradition since the late 1800s, and presidents through the years have participated.

Mr. Biden spent Easter weekend at Camp David.