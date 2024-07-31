White House Chef Retires After Nearly 30 Years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House’s executive chef has retired after nearly three decades of serving meals and state dinners to five different presidents and their families.

Cris Comerford is the first woman to hold the job, and is also the first person of color to be executive chef.

Her last day was Friday.

First lady Jill Biden thanked her for her service in a statement on Tuesday.

Comerford’s last state dinner was for Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, Rachel, in May.