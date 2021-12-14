White House adds two key coordinators to implement infrastructure law

The White House will be relying on two women in newly created roles to help lead the implementation of President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan; it announced the appointments of Katie Thomson and Winnie Stachelberg to departments that are central to the measure, which was signed into law in November.

Thomson will serve as the director of bipartisan infrastructure law implementation for the Department of Transportation, and Stachelberg was named senior adviser and infrastructure coordinator for the Interior Department. Each will lead a team to ensure the benefits of the law are delivered on time, on budget and in accordance with the tasks. The administration plans to add more positions across the country at every level over the coming weeks and months, including new civil servant jobs.

Thomson and Stachelberg are among the first hires to help execute the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan to modernize roads and bridges, improve public transit, and make infrastructure greater resilience in the face of climate change. The administration says it plans to keep building out capacity at every level across agencies in the coming weeks and months and will be adding new civil servant jobs across the country.

Thomson is currently vice president and associate general counsel, worldwide transportation and sustainability at Amazon. Before joining Amazon, Katie worked on national and international transportation law and policy as general counsel of the Transportation Department and as chief counsel of the Federal Aviation Administration during the Obama administration. She also served as counselor to the transportation secretary and was the Transportation Department’s first senior sustainability officer.

Stachelberg joins the administration from the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, where she was the executive vice president for external affairs. Stachelberg also spent 11 years with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), serving as both political director and the first vice president of HRC’s foundation. Winnie started her career as a budget analyst at the Office of Management and Budget.

Last month, the president announced Mitch Landrieu would be the supervisor of the infrastructure plan. The former Louisiana lieutenant governor became the mayor of New Orleans in 2010, five years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city. In a statement, the White House praised Landrieu for turning New Orleans “into one of America’s great comeback story.”

According to a senior White House official, Landrieu has called all of America’s 50 governors and spoken to many in person — including seven Republicans — and will continue scheduling calls and meetings. Landrieu has also had face-to-face meetings with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. In addition, Landrieu has been connecting with state and local government associations, including the National Governors Association, U.S. Conference of Mayors, and National Association of Counties. Last week, more than 30 county mayors, chairs, and executives were at the White House and met with Landrieu.

During his calls and meetings, Landrieu has vowed the president and growing infrastructure implementation team will operate alongside governors, mayors, Tribal leaders, county officials, and other partners as one team with one mission: delivering results to the American people.