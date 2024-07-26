Which soccer players will be in the 2024 Paris Olympics?
▶ Watch Video: Olympics soccer matches begin in Paris
As soccer in the Paris Olympics kicks off, the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams are looking for gold in the City of Love.
While the opening ceremony is on Friday, matches officially began Wednesday as the U.S. men’s national soccer team were blanketed 3-0 by host France. The U.S. women’s national soccer team defeated Zambia 3-0 Thursday.
Due to rules put in place by FIFA, soccer’s governing body, men’s soccer teams can only send players under 23 to the Olympics, along with a maximum of three players who don’t meet that age requirement. Women’s teams are not restricted by age.
While some superstars such as Argentina’s Lionel Messi or Brazil’s Neymar won’t be on the pitch for the Summer Games, the competition will still be loaded with talent from across the world. Here’s who will be part of the U.S. men’s and women’s soccer teams.
U.S. women’s soccer team players for the 2024 Olympics
- Goalkeepers: Casey Murphy and Alyssa Naeher
- Defenders: Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswong and Emily Sonnett
- Midfielders: Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle
- Forwards: Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams
- Alternates: Midfielder Croix Bethune, goalkeeper Jane Campbell, midfielder Hal Hershfelt and defender Emily Sams
U.S. men’s soccer team roster for the 2024 Olympics
- Goalkeepers: Patrick Schulte and Gaga Slonina
- Midfielders: Maximilian Dietz, Gianluca Busio and Jack McGlynn
- Defenders: Nathan Harriel, Miles Robinson, John Tolkin, Caleb Wiley and Walker Zimmerman
- Forwards: Benjamin Cremaschi, Djordje Mihailovic, Duncan McGuire, Kevin Paredes and Griffin Yow
- Alternates: Midfielder John Atencio, defender Jake Davis, forward Johan Gomez and goalkeeper John Pulskamp
Notable soccer players who will be playing in Paris
Argentinian forward Julián Álvarez – less than two weeks after winning the Copa America – will be leading his national team. Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi and U.S. captain Walker Zimmerman are also players to watch on the men’s side.
USWNT’s Lindsey Horan, Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman are guiding a fresh American team seeking to get back to its winning ways. In their path for glory will be Spain’s national women’s team, who are looking to be the first team to win a gold medal in France after winning a women’s World Cup trophy. Spain’s roster is filled with talent, including current Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati and star Alexia Putellas.
Notable soccer players who won’t be playing in Paris
Longtime USWNT star Alex Morgan won’t be on the team this year after the squad did not include her in the Paris-bound roster. French and new Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe won’t play in front of his country because his club team didn’t allow him to play. Don’t expect to see USMNT star Christian Pulisic, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, England’s Harry Kane or Norway’s Erling Haaland either.