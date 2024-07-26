Which soccer players will be in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

▶ Watch Video: Olympics soccer matches begin in Paris

As soccer in the Paris Olympics kicks off, the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams are looking for gold in the City of Love.

While the opening ceremony is on Friday, matches officially began Wednesday as the U.S. men’s national soccer team were blanketed 3-0 by host France. The U.S. women’s national soccer team defeated Zambia 3-0 Thursday.

Due to rules put in place by FIFA, soccer’s governing body, men’s soccer teams can only send players under 23 to the Olympics, along with a maximum of three players who don’t meet that age requirement. Women’s teams are not restricted by age.

While some superstars such as Argentina’s Lionel Messi or Brazil’s Neymar won’t be on the pitch for the Summer Games, the competition will still be loaded with talent from across the world. Here’s who will be part of the U.S. men’s and women’s soccer teams.

U.S. women’s soccer team players for the 2024 Olympics

Goalkeepers : Casey Murphy and Alyssa Naeher

: Casey Murphy and Alyssa Naeher Defenders : Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswong and Emily Sonnett

: Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswong and Emily Sonnett Midfielders : Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle

: Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle Forwards : Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams

: Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams Alternates: Midfielder Croix Bethune, goalkeeper Jane Campbell, midfielder Hal Hershfelt and defender Emily Sams

U.S. players listen to their national anthem before the women’s group A football match between the USA and Zambia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Nice Stadium in Nice, on July 25, 2024. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. men’s soccer team roster for the 2024 Olympics

Goalkeepers : Patrick Schulte and Gaga Slonina

: Patrick Schulte and Gaga Slonina Midfielders : Maximilian Dietz, Gianluca Busio and Jack McGlynn

: Maximilian Dietz, Gianluca Busio and Jack McGlynn Defenders : Nathan Harriel, Miles Robinson, John Tolkin, Caleb Wiley and Walker Zimmerman

: Nathan Harriel, Miles Robinson, John Tolkin, Caleb Wiley and Walker Zimmerman Forwards : Benjamin Cremaschi, Djordje Mihailovic, Duncan McGuire, Kevin Paredes and Griffin Yow

: Benjamin Cremaschi, Djordje Mihailovic, Duncan McGuire, Kevin Paredes and Griffin Yow Alternates: Midfielder John Atencio, defender Jake Davis, forward Johan Gomez and goalkeeper John Pulskamp

Players pose for a team photo during USMNT U23 training on July 22, 2024 in Marseille, France. Getty Images

Notable soccer players who will be playing in Paris

Argentinian forward Julián Álvarez – less than two weeks after winning the Copa America – will be leading his national team. Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi and U.S. captain Walker Zimmerman are also players to watch on the men’s side.

USWNT’s Lindsey Horan, Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman are guiding a fresh American team seeking to get back to its winning ways. In their path for glory will be Spain’s national women’s team, who are looking to be the first team to win a gold medal in France after winning a women’s World Cup trophy. Spain’s roster is filled with talent, including current Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati and star Alexia Putellas.

Morocco’s defender chraf Hakimi challenges Argentina’s forward Julian Alvarez in a match between Argentina and Morocco during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne on July 24, 2024. ARNAUD FINISTRE/AFP via Getty Images

Notable soccer players who won’t be playing in Paris

Longtime USWNT star Alex Morgan won’t be on the team this year after the squad did not include her in the Paris-bound roster. French and new Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe won’t play in front of his country because his club team didn’t allow him to play. Don’t expect to see USMNT star Christian Pulisic, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, England’s Harry Kane or Norway’s Erling Haaland either.