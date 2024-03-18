WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Which NCAA women’s basketball teams are in March Madness?

By CBS News
March 18, 2024 4:31PM EDT
The 2024 NCAA women’s basketball tournament starts Wednesday with the teams in the initial First Four games trying to advance to the round of 64 of this year’s March Madness.

Throughout the tournament, all eyes will be on Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who recently became the all-time Division I scoring leader for men or women. Next month, she’ll enter the WNBA draft.

Here’s a list of every 2024 March Madness team broken down by conference:

America East teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Maine Black Bears

American Athletic teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Rice Owls

Atlantic 10 teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Richmond Spiders

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Duke Blue Devils
  • Florida State Seminoles
  • Louisville Cardinals
  • NC State Wolfpack
  • North Carolina Tar Heels
  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  • Syracuse Orange
  • Virginia Tech Hokies

Atlantic Sun teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • FGCU Eagles

Big 12 teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Baylor Bears
  • Iowa State Cyclones
  • Kansas Jayhawks
  • Kansas State Wildcats
  • Oklahoma Sooners
  • Texas Longhorns
  • Utah Utes
  • West Virginia Mountaineers

Big East teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Creighton Bluejays
  • Marquette Golden Eagles
  • UConn Huskies

Big Sky teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Eastern Washington Eagles

Big South teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Presbyterian Blue Hose

Big Ten teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Indiana Hoosiers
  • Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Maryland Terrapins
  • Michigan Wolverines
  • Michigan State Spartans
  • Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Ohio State Buckeyes

Big West teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • UC Irvine Anteaters

Coastal Athletic Association teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Drexel Dragons

Conference USA teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Horizon League teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Green Bay Phoenix

Ivy League teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Columbia Lions
  • Princeton Tigers

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Fairfield Stags

Mid-American Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Kent State Golden Flashes

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Norfolk State Spartans

Missouri Valley teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Drake Bulldogs

Mountain West teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • UNLV Lady Rebels

Northeast teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Sacred Heart Pioneers

Ohio Valley teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • UT Martin Skyhawks

Pac-12 teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Arizona Wildcats
  • Colorado Buffaloes
  • Oregon State Beavers
  • Southern California Trojans
  • Stanford Cardinal
  • UCLA Bruins

Patriot League teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Holy Cross Crusaders

Southeastern Conference (SEC) teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Auburn Tigers
  • LSU Tigers
  • Ole Miss Rebels
  • South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Tennessee Lady Volunteers
  • Texas A&M Aggies
  • Vanderbilt Commodores

Southern teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Chattanooga Mocs

Southland teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders

Southwestern Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Jackson State Tigers

Summit League teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Sun Belt teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Marshall Thundering Herd

West Coast teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • Portland Pilots

Western Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

  • California Baptist Lancers

