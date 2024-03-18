Which NCAA women’s basketball teams are in March Madness?

▶ Watch Video: Candace Parker on men’s and women’s March Madness brackets

The 2024 NCAA women’s basketball tournament starts Wednesday with the teams in the initial First Four games trying to advance to the round of 64 of this year’s March Madness.

Throughout the tournament, all eyes will be on Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who recently became the all-time Division I scoring leader for men or women. Next month, she’ll enter the WNBA draft.

Here’s a list of every 2024 March Madness team broken down by conference:

America East teams playing in March Madness 2024

Maine Black Bears

American Athletic teams playing in March Madness 2024

Rice Owls

Atlantic 10 teams playing in March Madness 2024

Richmond Spiders

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams playing in March Madness 2024

Duke Blue Devils

Florida State Seminoles

Louisville Cardinals

NC State Wolfpack

North Carolina Tar Heels

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Syracuse Orange

Virginia Tech Hokies

Atlantic Sun teams playing in March Madness 2024

FGCU Eagles

Big 12 teams playing in March Madness 2024

Baylor Bears

Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas State Wildcats

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns

Utah Utes

West Virginia Mountaineers

Big East teams playing in March Madness 2024

Creighton Bluejays

Marquette Golden Eagles

UConn Huskies

Big Sky teams playing in March Madness 2024

Eastern Washington Eagles

Big South teams playing in March Madness 2024

Presbyterian Blue Hose

Big Ten teams playing in March Madness 2024

Indiana Hoosiers

Iowa Hawkeyes

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State Spartans

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Big West teams playing in March Madness 2024

UC Irvine Anteaters

Coastal Athletic Association teams playing in March Madness 2024

Drexel Dragons

Conference USA teams playing in March Madness 2024

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Horizon League teams playing in March Madness 2024

Green Bay Phoenix

Ivy League teams playing in March Madness 2024

Columbia Lions

Princeton Tigers

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

Fairfield Stags

Mid-American Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

Kent State Golden Flashes

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

Norfolk State Spartans

Missouri Valley teams playing in March Madness 2024

Drake Bulldogs

Mountain West teams playing in March Madness 2024

UNLV Lady Rebels

Northeast teams playing in March Madness 2024

Sacred Heart Pioneers

Ohio Valley teams playing in March Madness 2024

UT Martin Skyhawks

Pac-12 teams playing in March Madness 2024

Arizona Wildcats

Colorado Buffaloes

Oregon State Beavers

Southern California Trojans

Stanford Cardinal

UCLA Bruins

Patriot League teams playing in March Madness 2024

Holy Cross Crusaders

Southeastern Conference (SEC) teams playing in March Madness 2024

Alabama Crimson Tide

Auburn Tigers

LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Lady Volunteers

Texas A&M Aggies

Vanderbilt Commodores

Southern teams playing in March Madness 2024

Chattanooga Mocs

Southland teams playing in March Madness 2024

A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders

Southwestern Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

Jackson State Tigers

Summit League teams playing in March Madness 2024

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Sun Belt teams playing in March Madness 2024

Marshall Thundering Herd

West Coast teams playing in March Madness 2024

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Portland Pilots

Western Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

California Baptist Lancers

Full list of March Madness 2024 teams