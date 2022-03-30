Where senators stand on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

▶ Watch Video: Supreme Court confirmation hearings wrap for nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Washington — The Senate is poised to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, and with the conclusion of her marathon confirmation hearings, a steady flow of senators are revealing whether they will support the first Black woman to be tapped for the nation’s highest court. Jackson needs the backing of a simple majority of senators in order for her nomination to clear the Senate and for the judge to take her seat on the Supreme Court. She is expected to win support from the 48 Democrats and two independents who caucus with Democrats, and Jackson received her first Republican backer Wednesday, when Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced her intent to vote to confirm her to the Supreme Court. The White House and Democratic leaders have been hoping Jackson will be confirmed with support from senators in both parties, and Collins is so far the only Republican to announce her plan to vote “yes.” Other GOP senators who are considered possible votes in support of Jackson, namely Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have not yet said what they will do. Here is where senators currently stand on Jackson’s nomination, according to their most recent comments: Senators who support Jackson’s confirmation Republicans Susan Collins, Maine Democrats Joe Manchin, West Virginia Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin Chuck Schumer, New York Dick Durbin, Illinois Michael Bennet, Colorado Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Cory Booker, New Jersey Sherrod Brown, Ohio Ben Cardin, Maryland Tom Carper, Delaware Bob Casey, Pennsylvania Chris Coons, Delaware Tammy Duckworth, Illinois Dianne Feinstein, California Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire Martin Heinrich, New Mexico John Hickenlooper, Colorado Mazie Hirono, Hawaii Tim Kaine, Virginia Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Patrick Leahy, Vermont Ben Ray Luján, New Mexico Ed Markey, Massachusetts Robert Menendez, New Jersey Jeff Merkley, Oregon Chris Murphy, Connecticut Patty Murray, Washington Jon Ossoff, Georgia Alex Padilla, California Gary Peters, Michigan Jack Reed, Rhode Island Jacky Rosen, Nevada Bernie Sanders, Vermont Brian Schatz, Hawaii Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire Tina Smith, Minnesota Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Jon Tester, Montana Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Mark Warner, Virginia Raphael Warnock, Georgia Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island Ron Wyden, Oregon Senators who oppose Jackson’s confirmation Republicans Mitch McConnell, Kentucky John Boozman, Arkansas Mike Braun, Indiana John Cornyn, Texas Ted Cruz, Texas Josh Hawley, Missouri Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming Roger Marshall, Kansas Jerry Moran, Kansas Rand Paul, Kentucky Marco Rubio, Florida Ben Sasse, Nebraska Rick Scott, Florida Thom Tillis, North Carolina John Thune, South Dakota Roger Wicker, Mississippi Senators who haven’t said Republicans Mitt Romney, Utah Lisa Murkowski, Alaska John Barrasso, Wyoming Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Roy Blunt, Missouri Richard Burr, North Carolina Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Tom Cotton, Arkansas Kevin Cramer, North Dakota Mike Crapo, Idaho Steve Daines, Montana Joni Ernst, Iowa Deb Fischer, Nebraska Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Chuck Grassley, Iowa Bill Hagerty, Tennessee John Hoeven, North Dakota Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma John Kennedy, Louisiana James Lankford, Oklahoma Mike Lee, Utah Rob Portman, Ohio Jim Risch, Idaho Mike Rounds, South Dakota Tim Scott, South Carolina Richard Shelby, Alabama Dan Sullivan, Alaska Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania Tommy Tuberville, Alabama Todd Young, Indiana Democrats Maria Cantwell, Washington Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada Mark Kelly, Arizona Angus King, Maine Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat from Arizona