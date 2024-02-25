When do South Carolina polls close for the 2024 primary?

▶ Watch Video: CBS News projects Trump wins South Carolina primary

Here are the latest results in the South Carolina GOP primary.



Washington — South Carolina voters headed to the polls Saturday for the state’s Republican presidential primary, the fourth primary contest of the 2024 campaign.

Haley, the state’s former governor, is the last major Republican running against former President Donald Trump for the nomination. He has won all of the GOP contests so far: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and he was leading polls in Haley’s home state through primary day.

South Carolina is an open primary state, so Republicans or Democrats may vote in the GOP primary, as long as they didn’t vote in the Democratic primary earlier this month.

What time did polls open in South Carolina?

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET.

What time did polls close in South Carolina?

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET, but voters who are in line when polls close will still be allowed to vote. Voters can find their polling place here.

Was there an early voting period?

Yes, early voting was open in the Republican primary from Feb. 12 through Thursday, Feb. 22.

Why is the 2024 South Carolina Republican primary on a Saturday?

The dates for the presidential primaries are decided by the political parties. South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary also took place on a Saturday.

When will we know South Carolina Republican primary results?

Primary results started to come in after the polls closed. CBS News projects that Trump will win the South Carolina GOP primary, defeating Haley in her home state.