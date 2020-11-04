When do polls close in each state?

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Just under 100 million Americans voted before Election Day. Despite that record number of early votes, tens of millions of voters are heading to the polls on November 3. Knowing the polling information in your state is crucial to ensuring that your vote is counted.

Poll closing times vary by state. In some states with multiple time zones, polls can close first in the earlier time zones. If you are waiting in line when the polls close, stay in line, because you still have the right to vote. The American Civil Liberties Union has a full list of voting rights here.

Here’s when the polls close in each state:

7 p.m. ET:

Georgia

Indiana* (Polls in 80 eastern counties close at 6 p.m. ET; 12 western counties at 7 p.m. ET)

Kentucky

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

7:30 p.m. ET:

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m. ET:

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida* (Polls close at 7 p.m. ET outside of Florida’s Panhandle)

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire* (Poll closings can vary by municipality, to find the time your polling place closes, click here.)

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee* (Closing time vary by county, look up poll closing times here)

8:30 p.m. ET:

Arkansas

9 p.m. ET:

Arizona

Colorado

Kansas* (Polls close in 101 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)

Louisiana

Michigan* (Polls close in 79 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)

Minnesota

Nebraska* (Polls close in 75 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota* (Polling hours vary by county, a full list is here)

South Dakota* (Polls close in the eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)

Texas* (Polls close in 252 western counties at 8 p.m. ET)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

10 p.m. ET:

Iowa

Montana

Nevada

Utah

11 p.m. ET:

California

Idaho* (Polls close in southern counties at 10 p.m. ET)

Oregon

Washington

12 a.m. ET:

Hawaii

1 a.m. ET: