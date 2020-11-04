When do polls close in each state?

Just under 100 million Americans voted before Election Day. Despite that record number of early votes, tens of millions of voters are heading to the polls on November 3. Knowing the polling information in your state is crucial to ensuring that your vote is counted.
Poll closing times vary by state. In some states with multiple time zones, polls can close first in the earlier time zones. If you are waiting in line when the polls close, stay in line, because you still have the right to vote. The American Civil Liberties Union has a full list of voting rights here.
Here’s when the polls close in each state:
7 p.m. ET:
- Georgia
- Indiana* (Polls in 80 eastern counties close at 6 p.m. ET; 12 western counties at 7 p.m. ET)
- Kentucky
- South Carolina
- Vermont
- Virginia
7:30 p.m. ET:
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- West Virginia
8 p.m. ET:
- Alabama
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida* (Polls close at 7 p.m. ET outside of Florida’s Panhandle)
- Illinois
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- New Hampshire* (Poll closings can vary by municipality, to find the time your polling place closes, click here.)
- New Jersey
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Tennessee* (Closing time vary by county, look up poll closing times here)
8:30 p.m. ET:
9 p.m. ET:
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Kansas* (Polls close in 101 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)
- Louisiana
- Michigan* (Polls close in 79 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)
- Minnesota
- Nebraska* (Polls close in 75 eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Dakota* (Polling hours vary by county, a full list is here)
- South Dakota* (Polls close in the eastern counties at 8 p.m. ET)
- Texas* (Polls close in 252 western counties at 8 p.m. ET)
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
10 p.m. ET:
11 p.m. ET:
- California
- Idaho* (Polls close in southern counties at 10 p.m. ET)
- Oregon
- Washington
12 a.m. ET:
1 a.m. ET: