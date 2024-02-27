What’s on the Michigan ballot for the 2024 primary?

▶ Watch Video: 2024 presidential race heads to Michigan: What to know

Michiganders of both parties are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s 2024 presidential primary Tuesday. The list of who’s still competing in the Democratic and Republican primaries is a small one; take a look a sample ballot below and find out what choices Michigan voters will have.

Though Michigan marks one of the earliest primaries in the presidential nominating schedule and comes earlier than it has in the past few primary cycles, after a change to state law last year, the list of those seeking the nomination in both parties has quickly dwindled.

Here’s what to know about who’s on the ballot in Michigan as voters make their way to the polls.

Who is on the ballot for the Michigan primary?

On the Democratic side, President Biden will appear on the ballot, along with Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota. Phillips launched a long-shot challenge to Mr. Biden’s reelection last year, warning that Democrats were on track to lose to former President Donald Trump. Author Marianne Williamson will also appear on the ballot, although she dropped out of the race earlier this month. According to the Michigan secretary of state, the candidate list was finalized in December.

For Republicans, Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will appear on the ballot, as Haley hopes to make inroads, despite a dominant showing from the former president in each of the early state primaries so far. Pastor Ryan Binkley will also appear on the ballot. And former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will also appear on the ballot, although they’ve all suspended their campaigns.

On both the Republican and Democratic ballots, voters will also have the option to select “uncommitted,” opting not to pledge their support for a particular presidential candidate while still exercising a vote for their political party. With enough uncommitted votes, the party would send delegates to the nominating convention who are not committed to a specific candidate. Among some Democrats, there’s been a push to do so in protest of Mr. Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

What else is on the ballot for the Michigan primary?

In some areas of the state, local jurisdictions are holding special elections in addition to the presidential primary. There are proposals on local ballots for property taxes, as well as bond issues. Voters can view the proposals in their community along with a sample ballot on the Michigan Department of State website.

Sample ballot for the 2024 Michigan primary