What it’s like to try out for the Secret Service’s elite Counter Assault Team

Nate Burleson, formerly a wide receiver in the NFL, is co-host of “CBS Mornings.”

As a former NFL player, I thought I knew what it meant to be tested, but a recent morning spent with the U.S. Secret Service’s Counter Assault Team in Laurel, Maryland, proved me wrong. This elite law enforcement unit, responsible for protecting the American President, Vice President, visiting world leaders, and the financial system, takes dedication and resilience to a whole new level.

Created in 1865 by the Treasury Department to combat currency counterfeiting, the Secret Service expanded its role after the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901. Today, it boasts more than 7,000 agents and officers, quietly ensuring the safety of the nation’s leaders and economic stability.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who has experienced the demands of the job firsthand, served on the protective detail of Vice President Dick Cheney during the events of 9/11 and was part of the team safeguarding Vice President Joe Biden during the Obama administration.

She said the agency’s success,”99.9% of the time are never talked about. We are just the silent success in the background of history.”

On this sweltering day in Laurel, the task at hand was understanding the try-out process for special agents aspiring to join the CAT team. Instructors like Jay Randol, with nearly 30 years of Secret Service experience, play a crucial role in shaping these elite agents and if you want to make the CAT team, you’ll have to go through him.

The day’s training included live firearms exercises, emphasizing the power of these weapons and the constant stress on gun safety. With temperatures soaring to nearly 107 degrees, I was feeling the heat.

Trainees experienced mental and physical fatigue as part of their preparation, Randol said.

“It’s not an issue of can you do it. A lot of these guys…can do it. Dry, flat range, everything perfect, cool conditions. But can you do it on-fire, can you do it in the moment. Can you do it when you’ve had your behind handed to you,” he said.

After a quick reset and some much-needed hydration, the fitness test resumed. Pulling 100-pound sleds, tire flips, and kettlebell carries up six stories tested the agents’ physical and mental limits.

The Secret Service needs to make sure all special agents who are responsible for protecting the President of the United States can execute their duties even while under extreme exhaustion. Carrying the kettlebells nearly broke me down, along with my photographer Kenton Young, who was running alongside me the entire time

The climax of the day featured a real-time simulation of a presidential motorcade under attack, where I applied my newfound training to neutralize the targets.

Special Agent Jamar Newsome, a former NFL wide receiver, likened it to football reps.

“Thats the only way to get good at it, if you don’t practice it, you never gonna get good at it,” he said.

I think I earned the respect of the men and women of the Secret Service this day and they showed me they can execute with no margin for error.

