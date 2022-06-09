What is this “strange” creature seen outside a zoo? A city in Texas wants to know.

Officials in the city of Amarillo, Texas on Wednesday asked for help regarding a peculiar problem: identifying a “strange” human-like animal that was seen outside a local zoo last month.

The city shared a photo of the creature on social media, and said it was taken in the early morning hours of May 21 outside the Amarillo Zoo.

“Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?” the city wrote.

The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be? pic.twitter.com/86Ly9ogtBT — CityofAmarillo (@CityofAmarillo) June 9, 2022

Their tongue-in-cheek request inspired dozens of answers and calls for video of the incident, from Sonic the Hedgehog to Rocket Raccoon. Many social media users thought it could a be skinwalker — a mythological creature in Navajo tradition that can shape-shift into an animal.

“Clearly a Skinwalker phasing between two densities/dimensions and what better place but the Zoo. I mean. DUH,” one Twitter user replied.

Others appeared to be more certain about their response. One person on Facebook wrote, “Clearly a young werewolf…not a big deal.”

Michael Kashuba, the parks and recreation department director for the city of Amarillo, told Newsweek the footage was discovered during a casual review of surveillance video among staffers. Kashuba said the entity never gained entry inside the zoo or caused any damage to the animals.

CBS News reached out to the department, but did not immediately reply back.