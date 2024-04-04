What does the eclipse mean for your astrological sign?

▶ Watch Video: Exploring the meaning of the eclipse in astrology

NEW YORK — We’re just a few days away from the Empire State eclipse, and everyone will be looking skyward to watch this amazing cosmic phenomenon, with the proper glasses of course.

Believe it or not, there’s more than an eclipse happening in the heavens. The science of an eclipse is as real as the stars in the sky. But those stars also tell another story, and that is how astrology is impacted by this cyclical alignment of the sun, the moon and the earth. And not all signs will be affected equally.

“Aries will definitely be impacted. Also, their opposite sign of Libra will be. And the signs of Cancer and Capricorn, as well, will certainly be impacted. Let’s just say that every member of the zodiac will be impacted. Nobody gets out of an eclipse without impact,” astrologer Rebecca Gordon said.

Gordon believes the planets always assert an influence over events and our behavior, and eclipses only magnify what is happening. Gordon acknowledges that, for some, astrology is all smoke and mirrors, but encourages an open mind.

“You look at patterns and cycles,” Gordon said. “Big things happening on eclipses. That you simply cannot argue with.”

Gordon says just look at the patterns of significant historical events that have occurred at key times. For example:

When the Titanic set sail in April 1912, scientists say an extremely rare positioning of the sun, earth and moon caused an unusually high tide allowing ice floes to move south, and into the path of the ocean liner.

On December 1, 1955, Civil rights icon Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus, just two days after a lunar eclipse.

Hours after a solar eclipse on June 21, 1982, Prince William was born. It’s said the connection between eclipses and the royals dates back centuries.

Gordon says the impacts of the moon’s path are significant in astrology.

“When the moon is full, the tides are high. All crustaceans are born on full moons. Did you know jellyfish are often born on full moons? So essentially, the waters swell the waters of the ocean swell. What is your body made up of,” Gordon said. “You are sort of in the eye of the needle of eclipse season. That is when there might be a bit of chaos and confusion. So in your life, there might be, why did that job let me go, that relationship just began, that relationship ended. There can be a whole lot of change. … You want to not plan too much, leave space open, because you will need that space to react thoughtfully.”

CBS News New York will have complete coverage of the eclipse on April 8, from 2 to 4 p.m.