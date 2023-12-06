Westchester county exec. announces campaign for Bowman’s seat

▶ Watch Video: George Latimer challenging Rep. Jamaal Bowman in primary

NEW YORK — Westchester County Executive George Latimer formally launched his campaign Wednesday to challenge Congressman Jamaal Bowman in a Democratic Primary next year.

“These are difficult times. NYers need a Congressmember who will listen to every voice, not just those who agree with him, & who will deliver on the issues that matter,” Latimer posted on social media. “I’m running for Congress because I know we need new leadership — and I’m ready to deliver.”

In a social media video announcing his campaign, the county executive pointed to infrastructure and environmental projects, cuts in property taxes, and “reforming the police while tackling crime head-on.”

Latimer has said his support for Israel was a big factor in the decision to run. Bowman has been criticized for calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, and pro-Israel committees are pledging to spend millions to help Latimer win.

“Unfortunately, instead of working for us, our congressman is making news for all the wrong reasons,” Latimer’s campaign video continued.

Bowman has accused Israel of war crimes, while condemning Hamas for the October 7 attack.

His district contains all of southern Westchester and a sliver of the northern Bronx.

CBS New York’s Tony Aiello will have a closer look at the race coming up tonight.