WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

West Nile Virus Detected in Saginaw County

By News Desk
August 16, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Share
West Nile Virus Detected in Saginaw County
(Getty Images)

The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission has detected the first evidence of West Nile Virus this year in five separate locations.

Officials conducting routine testing in the month of August detected the virus in mosquitos in Richland, Saint Charles, Thomas, Swan Creek and Spaulding townships. While the threat of the virus remains low, officials remind residents to take the proper precautions to avoid mosquito bites and the potential for mosquito borne illnesses. Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants with shoes and socks and use a mosquito repellent with DEET when outside. As mosquitos are most active between dusk and dawn, try to limit activity during this time. And eliminate sources of standing water on your property as its where mosquitos will breed.

For more information, call the commission at (989) 755-5751.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Township Community Schools Hires New Middle School Principal
2

Gilly's Bistro brings cultural influenced mural to Bay City
3

Police Identify Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting
4

Coleman Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Take Hostages
5

Midland County Woman Wins $519,212 Lottery Prize