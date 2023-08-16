West Nile Virus Detected in Saginaw County

The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission has detected the first evidence of West Nile Virus this year in five separate locations.

Officials conducting routine testing in the month of August detected the virus in mosquitos in Richland, Saint Charles, Thomas, Swan Creek and Spaulding townships. While the threat of the virus remains low, officials remind residents to take the proper precautions to avoid mosquito bites and the potential for mosquito borne illnesses. Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants with shoes and socks and use a mosquito repellent with DEET when outside. As mosquitos are most active between dusk and dawn, try to limit activity during this time. And eliminate sources of standing water on your property as its where mosquitos will breed.

For more information, call the commission at (989) 755-5751.