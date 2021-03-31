West Branch Man Dies Following Crash With Semi
(Alpha Media file photo)
A West Branch man has died following a crash earlier this morning with a Semi-truck.
Happening around 5:30am, 22 year old Paul Elkins was traveling westbound in his Chevy Silverado on M-55 west of M-33 when he crossed the centerline into the path of the eastbound Semi.
Michigan state police troopers and Ogemaw county first responders say both vehicles sustained extensive damage from the crash, but the Semi’s Driver, 44 year old Leo Pomaville from standish, escaped with no reported injuries.