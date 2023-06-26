Wenonah Park to Get Upgrades Thanks to State Grant

Bay City has been awarded $900,000 in grant funding for improvements to Wenonah Park.

The funding comes from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Revitilization and Placemaking program. The State Theatre will be overseeing the park improvements which will include a new, environmentally friendly sprinkler system, the addition of icicle lights and upgraded LED lighting, as well as the addition of sound and lighting systems to the World Friendship Shell Stage.

Improvements are expected to be finished by the end of this year.