Weekend Shootings, One Fatal, Under Investigation in Saginaw
source: Alpha Media Image Library
A man from Beaverton is dead after a weekend shooting in Saginaw. State Police responded to the 500 block of N. Mason about midnight Sunday, where they found 23-year-old Jacob Leonard suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Another shooting was reported about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on Davenport near Stone. Two men were shot in that incident, but their injuries were not life-threatening. Both shootings are under investigation and no arrests have been made.