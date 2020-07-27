      Weather Alert

Weekend Shootings, One Fatal, Under Investigation in Saginaw

Ann Williams
Jul 27, 2020 @ 5:13pm
source: Alpha Media Image Library

A man from Beaverton is dead after a weekend shooting in Saginaw. State Police responded to the 500 block of N. Mason about midnight Sunday, where they found 23-year-old Jacob Leonard suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Another shooting was reported about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on Davenport near Stone. Two men were shot in that incident, but their injuries were not life-threatening. Both shootings are under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
100.5 FM Full Schedule
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
U of M Football
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News