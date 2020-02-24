Weekend Saginaw County Shooting Under Investigation
WSGW News file image
Authorities are investigating a Sunday, February 23rd, afternoon shooting in southwestern Saginaw County.
The Brady Township shooting was reported in the 19,000 block of Brady Road, M 57, about 4:00 p.m.
One person was reported suffering a gunshot wound. The extent of injuries has not been released.
Saginaw County Sheriff detectives have not said anything about suspects or a motive.
More information will be released later Monday, February 24th, morning.