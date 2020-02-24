      Weather Alert

Weekend Saginaw County Shooting Under Investigation

Bill Hewitt
Feb 24, 2020 @ 1:06am
WSGW News file image

Authorities are investigating a Sunday, February 23rd, afternoon shooting in southwestern Saginaw County.

The Brady Township shooting was reported in the 19,000 block of Brady Road, M 57, about 4:00 p.m.

One person was reported suffering a gunshot wound. The extent of injuries has not been released.

Saginaw County Sheriff detectives have not said anything about suspects or a motive.

More information will be released later Monday, February 24th, morning.

