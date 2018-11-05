Weekend Crash Kills 14-Year-Old Passenger, Driver of Second Vehicle

A Saturday crash in Saginaw County’s Tittabawassee Township on Saturday claimed the lives of two people. The crash occurred at the intersection of Vasold and Gleaner roads around 5:50 p.m. Police said 68-year old Marc Bingham of Merrill was heading west on Vasold when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His vehicle collided with the passenger side of a second vehicle heading north on North Gleaner, driven by 42-year-old Matthew Mantei of Freeland. His-14-year old daughter, Bailee, was killed in the crash.

Mantei and Bingham were transported to Covenant Hospital, where Bingham died from his injuries. Mr. Mantei was seriously injured, but has been released from the hospital. Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Mantei family made a statement, calling Bailee “kind, beautiful, big-hearted. athletic, with a huge love of soccer, intelligent and incredibly funny.” She was the vice president of her freshman class at Freeland High School. A community prayer service was planned at 6:30 Monday night at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Freeland.