Weekend Assault Reported Near SVSU Campus

A Saginaw Valley State University student and another women reported a sexual assault on Saturday, April 6 at the Campus Village apartments.

Police say the alleged assault took place in the early morning hours. A suspect, a man in his 20s who is not a student at the school, was arrested. Both women were taken to a local hospital for an examination and treatment. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is looking to question others who were at the apartment at the time of the alleged assault. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.