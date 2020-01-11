Weather Closes Universities and Sporting Events
(Alpha Media file photo)
Due to inclement weather certain universities and schools have canceled all extracurricular events for this weekend.
The following schools are closed for the day: Delta College, University of Michigan-Flint and Saginaw Valley State University. Mt. Morris schools are closed for today and tomorrow. The cancellations include the SVSU basketball men’s and women’s doubleheader scheduled for today against Ferris State University.
Snow and sleet accumulations of 1-3 inches is expected, with a light glaze of freezing rain also anticipated. Precipitation will likely decrease in intensity or even end during the late morning and afternoon hours today.
Several power outages are also reported across the Great Lakes Bay Region as of 9:00 a.m. There are 297 in Midland County, 17 in Saginaw County 18 in Bay County and in Isabella County there are 97. Consumers Energy has crews standing by as the company expects tens of thousands of outages across the state due to wind, rain, snow and ice.