We Appreciate Scheifer & Bierlein!
July 17, 2023 8:40AM EDT
When our hometown auto dealers are doing well, the positive benefits are felt
throughout our entire area! In fact, last year alone, car dealers had an economic impact
of over $225 billion statewide, and they created over 291,000 jobs in our local Communities! A thriving auto dealer brings more
customers to our shops, restaurants, and service industries. With new car and truck
inventory now back on the lots, we are all driving in the right direction! With all of this in
mind, WSGW salutes the many local car dealers
across our great state! It’s a great time to buy, so next time you drive past a local car
dealer, drop in and take a look. They’re not just selling cars: they’re fueling our local
Great Lakes Bay economy!