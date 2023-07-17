WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

We Appreciate Scheifer & Bierlein!

By Nathan Yax
July 17, 2023 8:40AM EDT
Share
We Appreciate Scheifer & Bierlein!
Alpha Auto SB FEAT

When our hometown auto dealers are doing well, the positive benefits are felt
throughout our entire area! In fact, last year alone, car dealers had an economic impact
of over $225 billion statewide, and they created over 291,000 jobs in our local Communities!  A thriving auto dealer brings more
customers to our shops, restaurants, and service industries. With new car and truck
inventory now back on the lots, we are all driving in the right direction! With all of this in
mind, WSGW salutes the many local car dealers
across our great state!  It’s a great time to buy, so next time you drive past a local car
dealer, drop in and take a look. They’re not just selling cars: they’re fueling our local
Great Lakes Bay economy!

 

 

Popular Stories

1

9 hit in drive-by shooting on D.C. street during July Fourth celebrations
2

Bay County Authorities Searching for Missing and Endangered Woman
3

US-10 Construction in Bay County Begins the Next Phase
4

Juvenile Murder Suspect Recaptured after Escaping in Saginaw
5

Body of Saginaw Teen Discovered in Abandoned House