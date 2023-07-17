We Appreciate Scheifer & Bierlein!

When our hometown auto dealers are doing well, the positive benefits are felt

throughout our entire area! In fact, last year alone, car dealers had an economic impact

of over $225 billion statewide, and they created over 291,000 jobs in our local Communities! A thriving auto dealer brings more

customers to our shops, restaurants, and service industries. With new car and truck

inventory now back on the lots, we are all driving in the right direction! With all of this in

mind, WSGW salutes the many local car dealers

across our great state! It’s a great time to buy, so next time you drive past a local car

dealer, drop in and take a look. They’re not just selling cars: they’re fueling our local

Great Lakes Bay economy!