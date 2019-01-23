Water Damage Presents Problems In Two Communities

Excessive water problems were not just confined to Bay City yesterday. Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman says there was a similar problem in the county’s governmental center at 111 South Michigan.

The flooding caused by a broken toilet on the fourth floor knocked out both elevators. One has been put back in service while the other one needs some repairs.

The flooding was discovered about 11:30 Tuesday morning and the building was closed just after noon. The building was open for a Saginaw County Commission meeting and will be open Wednesday while minor clean up continues.