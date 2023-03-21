Water Consevation Request Rescinded, Road Closures Remain In Effect

Saginaw has rescinded a request to conserve water following a water main break last Friday.

The break occurred at North Mason and Remington streets, prompting the city to ask residents to conserve water while the break was fixed. The break caused low pressure in the area, and in areas of Kochville and Carrollton townships. A boil water advisory was not issued.

The water main break has prompted the closure of Weiss between North Michigan and Ellsworth, Congress Avenue from Barnard to North Clinton, and North Mason from West Holland to West Remington until Friday around 4:00 P.M.