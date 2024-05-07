Watch the Met Gala red carpet arrivals and see the 2024 looks

NEW YORK — The stars were out on the red carpet at the on Monday in New York City. 2024 Met Gala
The Met Gala is
at the held annually , where all of the biggest names in fashion Metropolitan Museum of Art . show off their best and boldest looks
The theme this year is
stemming from the latest exhibition by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The dress code is “The Garden of Time,” which means plenty of nature-inspired looks. “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,”
Follow our coverage below and see some of the most eye-catching outfits of the night.
Zendaya
Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth joined Vogue’s Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year’s event. Zendaya has been to five Met Galas.
Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images
Bad Bunny arrives wearing custom Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano. This is Bad Bunny’s third year at the Met Gala.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Lizzo
Lizzo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images Cardi B
Cardi B attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Doja Cat
Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Usher
Usher attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Vera Wang and Janelle Monáe
Vera Wang and Janelle MonÃ¡e attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris Emma Chamberlain
US social media personality Emma Chamberlain arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. John Shearer Shakira
Shakira attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Kim Kardashian
US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris Tyla
Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
J.Lo has been on guest list at the Met Gala 13 times.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris
Hemsworth is attending his first Met Gala with his wife Elsa Pataky.
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief, attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images
Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, has been orchestrating the Met Gala for 27 years.
Brie Larson
Brie Larson at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris Serena Williams
US tennis player Serena Williams arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. John Shearer Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Jeff Kravitz Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris Queen Latifah
US actress Queen Latifah arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Stray Kids
Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know, and Changbin of Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Kevin Mazur/MG24 Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker
Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris Donald Glover
Donald Glover attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images Matt Damon
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris Gayle King
Gayle King attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images Jessica Serfaty Michel
Jessica Serfaty Michel attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images
