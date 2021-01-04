Watch Live: Trump holds rally on eve of Georgia Senate runoffs

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

President Trump will hold a really in Dalton, Georgia, on Monday night, the eve of the runoff races that will determine which party controls the Senate. Republicans can maintain their hold on the chamber if just one of their candidates win, while Democrats need to win both to achieve a 50-50 split, which would make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.

Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue led his Democratic opponent by more than 80,000 votes, but failed to get the 50% needed to avoid a runoff. The other race was a special election to fill retiring Senator Johnny Isakson’s seat. Democrat Raphael Warnock received the most votes, but the prominent Republicans, incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler and Congressman Doug Collins, received more votes combined than he did.

How to watch President Trump’s Georgia rally

What: : President Trump holds a rally

Date: Monday, January 4, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Dalton, Georgia

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Over the weekend, Mr. Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and pressured him and other officials to “find” enough votes in the state’s presidential election to make him the winner, according to audio of the call obtained by CBS News.

During the call, which Mr. Trump had revealed in a tweet earlier Sunday, the president told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

President-elect Joe Biden won the state’s 16 Electoral College votes in November, carrying the state by more than 11,000 votes. Raffensperger recertified Georgia’s results in early December.

A source familiar with the matter told CBS News that Raffensperger’s office received 18 phone call attempts from Mr. Trump since November 3 but Saturday was the first time the two officials connected.

More than 3 million Georgians voted early, with 2.07 million of those voting in person and 928,000 by mail, according to Georgia Votes.

President-elect Joe Biden is campaigning in Atlanta on Monday for Ossoff and Warnock, and Harris campaigned in Georgia on Sunday.

Perdue, meanwhile, went into quarantine on December 31 after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, missing the last crucial days on the campaign trail.

Adam Brewster, Tim Perry, Melissa Quinn and Grace Segers contributed to this report.