Watch Live: Trump delivers remarks on lowering prescription drug prices

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

President Trump is delivering remarks on lowering prescription drug prices, marking the fourth time he appeared in public since Election Day. He has not yet conceded, and his legal team and Republicans have been challenging the election results with last-ditch lawsuits in a few battleground states that seek to invalidate absentee ballots and delay certification. Most of these lawsuits have been denied.

The president spoke to the press last Friday about the status of the development of a coronavirus vaccine and said that the vaccine could be widely available as soon as April. Pfizer said Friday that it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, days after Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

How to watch President Trump’s remarks on lowering prescription drug prices

What: President Trump delivers remarks on lowering prescription drug prices

President Trump delivers remarks on lowering prescription drug prices Date: Friday, November 20, 2020

Friday, November 20, 2020 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Location: Roosevelt Room, White House, Washington, D.C.

Roosevelt Room, White House, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Watch live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device

Mr. Trump threatened to withhold the vaccine from the state of New York, over Governor Andrew Cuomo’s desire for an independent panel to review vaccines before they’re distributed in the state.

“As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population, with the exceptions of places like New York state where, for political reasons, the governor decided to say, and I don’t think it’s good politically, I think it’s very bad from a health point, but he wants to take his time on the vaccine, he doesn’t trust where the vaccine’s coming from,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump has not taken questions from the press since Mr. Biden was declared the winner of the election.