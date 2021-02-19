Watch Live: Texas governor holds press conference amid post-storm crisis

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is holding a press conference Friday as the state suffers in the aftermath of a winter storm that knocked out power for millions and caused widespread water issues.

Millions of Texans were under boil water notices Friday, and in many homes, taps were dry. Finding bottled water was nearly impossible. Some people resorted to boiling snow. Houston, the nation’s fourth largest city, opened 11 sites Thursday to help give away water.

How to watch Governor Abbott's press conference today

What: Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds press conference

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET; 3 p.m. local time

4 p.m. ET; 3 p.m. local time Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com

President Biden said he is making a major disaster declaration for the state that will clear the way for more federal resources, and he plans to visit at a time when he won’t be interfering with the disaster response.

The disaster declaration will unlock more Federal Emergency Management Agency resources for Texas. The president said he would sign the declaration Friday.

