Watch Live: Stream Iowa caucus 2024 coverage

CBS News is covering the Iowa caucuses throughout the night across platforms. Coverage is streaming above, as well as at cbsnews.com/live.

What time will the caucuses end?

There is no set end time for the Iowa Republican caucuses. The timing can vary significantly by precinct. But CBS News has already predicted that Donald Trump will win the Iowa caucuses.

How do the Iowa caucuses work?

Caucuses are run by the Iowa GOP across more than 1,600 precincts. When they begin, representatives of each campaign give short speeches in support of their candidate. Caucusgoers are then handed ballots and vote by secret ballot. Those ballots are collected and counted. Once the results are tabulated, the caucus secretary records them on a form and the precinct chair announces them. Those results then go to the Iowa Republican Party, which releases results on its website.

Forty Republican delegates are up for grabs tonight. Candidates need to win at least 1,215 of the 2,429 delegates available throughout the primary season to secure the nomination. And while the Iowa caucuses can be a springboard for nominees, they haven’t always been the best predictor of ultimate success in winning the nomination.

Who votes in the Iowa caucuses?

Only registered Republicans can vote in the Iowa Republican caucuses. But Iowans can register as Republicans on caucus night. Caucusgoers tend to skew older than the general population, and the number of attendees differs by precinct.