Watch Live: President Biden rolls out new actions on climate change

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

President Joe Biden is unveiling a series of executive actions Wednesday aimed at combating climate change, building on unilateral action the president took his first day in office and heightening the federal government’s focus on the issue, which took a back seat under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

As part of his actions, Mr. Biden will direct the Interior secretary to freeze new oil and gas leases on public lands or offshore waters “to the extent possible” and review existing leasing and permitting practices related to fossil fuel development on federal lands and water. The president’s executive order also sets a goal of conserving at least 30% of land and water by 2030, and begins the process for the U.S. to develop an emission reduction target and a climate finance plan.

How to watch President Biden deliver remarks on climate change and sign executive actions

What: President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs executive actions on tackling climate change, creating jobs, and restoring scientific integrity

President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs executive actions on tackling climate change, creating jobs, and restoring scientific integrity Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Biden will establish climate as a key element of foreign policy and national security and direct the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, to prepare a “National Intelligence Estimate” on the security implications of climate change. In elevating climate in U.S. foreign policy, Mr. Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, will sit on the National Security Council.

The president is also formally creating the White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy and establishing the National Climate Task Force, composed of officials from 21 federal agencies and departments. Before he took the reins of the government, Mr. Biden tapped Gina McCarthy, former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, as national climate adviser, and she will lead the Office of Domestic climate Policy.

Mr. Biden’s latest series of executive actions focused on tackling the climate crisis come a week after he signed an order rejoining the Paris climate agreement, which was negotiated by former President Barack Obama’s administration. On his first day in office, the president also effectively ended the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The president has spent his first week in office rolling out a slew of orders focused on the coronavirus crisis, manufacturing and immigration.