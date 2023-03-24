Watch Live: Plaintiff, Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski crash trial

▶ Watch Video: CBS News Live 2

The retired optometrist who is suing actor Gwyneth Paltrow over injuries suffered in a ski collision is expected to take the stand Friday, as could Paltrow herself.

The civil suit stems from a 2016 incident at Deer Valley Resort in which the two collided on a ski slope. Terry Sanderson, 76, broke four ribs in the crash and originally sued Paltrow for more than $3 million, an amount that was reduced to $300,000 in damages, claiming she was “out of control” and skied into him. Paltrow, 50, is countersuing for $1 and attorney’s fees, claiming Sanderson caused the crash.

Attorneys for both sides have tried to establish whether Sanderson or Paltrow was the uphill skier — a point of etiquette on slopes that could also determine who is at fault.

How to watch testimony in civil trial between Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson

What: Terry Sanderson, the retired optometrist who was involved in the collision with Gwyneth Paltrow, is expected to take the stand Friday. Paltrow could also testify.

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Park City, Utah

Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change

The first few days of testimony in what is expected to be an eight-day trial have also focused on Sanderson’s health. Witnesses, including his doctor and his daughter, have testified about medical problems, including brain injury symptoms.

Paltrow’s attorneys have also questioned whether there is GoPro video of the collision, asking Sanderson’s daughter about emails between the two discussing the footage. Paltrow, an Oscar winner who founded wellness company Goop, has alleged her celebrity helped motivate the lawsuit.