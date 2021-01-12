Watch Live: Philly officials expected to discuss indoor dining restrictions

▶ Watch Video: CBSN Philly

Philadelphia officials are giving an update Tuesday on the response to COVID-19 in the city at a virtual press conference. They are expected to discuss the return of indoor dining.

The possible announcement comes as case counts continue to soar and as health officials receive criticism for a slow vaccine rollout, according to CBS Philly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Pennsylvania is 35th per capita on vaccine delivery. While the number may seem high, the state says they are working as fast as they can.

How to watch the Philadelphia COVID-19 update today

What: Philadelphia officials give update on the response to COVID-19 in the city

Philadelphia officials give update on the response to COVID-19 in the city Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on CBSN Philly in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

“We all need to do better to roll out the vaccine and get vaccines into arms,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Levine went on the defensive as questions mount as to why the vaccine rollout has been so slow.

“I think the pace has increased in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation last week very well,” the health secretary said. “We need to continue that and improve on that.”

As the vaccine continues to be made available, case counts continue to rise. Over the past seven days, the state has recorded over 42,000 cases, which is an increase from the week before, but Philadelphia is reversing the trend.

On Monday, the city announced 1,500 cases, which was the total for the three days over the weekend, representing a decrease from the week before. That’s good news for restaurant owners who are waiting to hear if they can reopen.

“We feel we’ve done everything to keep our staff and our customers safe and we’re going to continue to do that,” said Kite and Key owner Jim Kirk.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said a return to indoor dining was dependent on not having a spike in cases. If the city follows the rules set forth by Governor Tom Wolf, restaurants will be able to have up to 50% capacity.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change