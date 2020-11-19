Watch Live: Pennsylvania health secretary talks plans for vaccines

▶ Watch Video: CBSN Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is hosting a briefing Thursday to discuss plans for COVID-19 vaccines, as the state continues to battle a spike in cases.

Levine announced targeted efforts earlier this week to stem the surge of the virus. Under the new rules, anyone who visits from another state will soon be required to have a negative test within 72 hours before arriving. If they can’t or choose not to get a test, or they’re still waiting on results, they have to quarantine for 14 days.

How to watch Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s briefing on plans for COVID-19 vaccines

What: Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine hosts a virtual media briefing to discuss plans for COVID-19 vaccines

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine hosts a virtual media briefing to discuss plans for COVID-19 vaccines Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Thursday, November 19, 2020 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Location: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Online stream: Live on CBSN Pittsburgh in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The same goes for Pennsylvanians visiting other states. They’re required to get a test 72 hours prior to returning or they have to quarantine for 14 days. “We really want people to stay at home, to stay in their household, and not to travel,” Levine said.

The order, which goes into effect on Friday, doesn’t apply to people who commute to and from another state for work.

Like the rest of the United States, Pennsylvania has seen virus infections explode in recent weeks and is reporting over 5,000 new infections daily.

Dozens of COVID-19 vaccines are currently in clinical trials. The most recent data from human trials shows a vaccine being developed by Oxford University and British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is safe, and most importantly, it works well in the most vulnerable set of patients, CBS News’ Charlie D’Agata reported Thursday.

Good news was also announced over the past week from Pfizer and Moderna.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change