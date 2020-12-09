Watch Live: Pence expected to make remarks on 2024 moon mission

▶ Watch Video: CBSN 2

Vice President Mike Pence is making remarks on Wednesday during a visit to Cape Canaveral. He is expected to discuss the mission to get astronauts back to the moon by 2024 under NASA’s Artemis program.

James Sparvero, a reporter for CBS affiliate WKMG, said in a tweet the stage is set at the Kennedy Space Center for Pence to “announce 18 astronauts who will dream of going to the moon” under the program.

How to watch Vice President Mike Pence’s remarks today

What: Vice President Mike Pence chairs the National Space Council meeting and makes remarks

Vice President Mike Pence chairs the National Space Council meeting and makes remarks Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Location: Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida

Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The vice president will be leading final National Space Council meeting during his visit, WKMG reports.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change