Watch Live: Pence dismisses 25th Amendment as House votes to encourage its use

Washington — The House of Representatives is voting Tuesday night on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to convene the Cabinet and remove President Trump from office under the 25th Amendment. But as the House was proceeding with the process to vote, Pence said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he will not be invoking the 25th Amendment.

Pence said it’s his belief the 25th Amendment is intended to be invoked when the president is incapacitated, not in a situation such as this, and said invoking the 25th Amendment now would create a “terrible precedent.”

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with the Constitution,” Pence wrote. “Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to undermine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our nation.”

House Democrats unveiled the measure from Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland in the wake of the violent assault last week on the U.S. Capitol. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sought unanimous consent to pass the resolution, but Republican Congressman Alex Mooney of West Virginia objected, blocking the move.

What: The House is expected to vote on a resolution calling on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Time: The House will reconvene at 6 p.m. ET to consider the Rule for the 25th Amendment Resolution; Voting is expected to start at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by debate, with final votes at 10:30 p.m.

Location: U.S. Capitol

Since the assault on the Capitol last week, Democrats have moved swiftly with efforts to remove Mr. Trump from office, arguing his repeated unfounded claims the election was stolen and heated rhetoric during a rally just before the attack incited the violence on January 6. Appearing at the event on the Ellipse near the White House, Mr. Trump urged supporters in attendance to “fight like hell.”

The resolution from Raskin calls on Pence to use his powers under the 25th Amendment to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to declare that Mr. Trump is “unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office” and assume the duties of the office as acting president.

In addition to the resolution, Democrats have also introduced an article of impeachment charging Mr. Trump with “incitement of insurrection.” Spearheaded by Democratic Congressmen Ted Lieu of California, David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Raskin, the article has the backing of at least 210 House Democrats. A trio of Republicans — Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the House Republican Conference Chair, Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Congressman John Katko of New York — have also said they will support Mr. Trump’s impeachment.

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government,” the article of impeachment states. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a co-equal branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday evening released a staff report for Mr. Trump’s impeachment, and the House is expected to meet Wednesday to consider the article of impeachment.