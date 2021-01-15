Watch Live: Pelosi holds press conference after second Trump impeachment

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding her weekly press conference at the Capitol Visitor Center on Friday, two days after the House voted to impeach President Trump for a second time, and amid security concerns ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

FBI Director Chris Wray said Thursday the agency is tracking an “extensive amount of concerning online chatter,” including calls for armed protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s January 20 inauguration.

How to watch Pelosi’s press conference today

What : House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly press conference

Date: Friday, January 15, 2021

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Capitol Visitor Center, Washington D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Pelosi is expected to address security concerns, as well as Mr. Biden’s roughly $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal that he unveiled on Thursday night. The massive stimulus bill is expected to fund vaccinations and provide immediate, direct relief to working families and communities, including $1,400 stimulus checks to American adults and implementing a $15 federal minimum wage.

The speaker called Biden’s plan “the right approach” in a written statement released Thursday. “It shows that Democrats will finally have a partner at the White House that understands the need to take swift action to address the needs of struggling communities,” reads the statement.

“We will get right to work to turn President-elect Biden’s vision into legislation that will pass both chambers and be signed into law.”

